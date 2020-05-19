New Dad Freaks Out After Learning He ‘Accidentally’ Used the Same Baby Name as His Brother

For years, the original poster (OP) and his brother vowed that they would name their own firstborn sons Michael in his honor.

But plans change when it actually comes time to name your kid. By chance, both brothers were expecting at the same time, but it didn't seem like either would use the name Michael.

For starters, the OP's brother wasn't going to use the name because "his wife was insistent they were going to use a different name entirely, and [my brother] seemed to go along with it."

And the OP and his wife didn't discuss baby names too much, either.