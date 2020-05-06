During My Twin Pregnancy, Doctors Said: ‘You Need To Decide Which Baby You Want To Save’

Kolbey Palmer
There’s a quote I’ve had written in my scriptures for years that’s helped me through tough times. It says, "Jesus’ brief stumbling while carrying the cross is a reminder as to how close to the very edge of our strength God stretches us at times." I’ve repeated that quote in my mind more times than I can count while going through this experience.
In the summer of 2018, we were shocked and excited to find out we were expecting identical twins.
Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome is a rare, serious condition that can occur in pregnancies when identical twins share a placenta.
Abnormal blood vessel connections form in the placenta and allow blood to flow unevenly between the babies.
Without a moment to even let that acronym sink in, the doctor told me I needed to "prepare" myself in case I had to have surgery or the possibility of deciding which baby we would want to save if it came down to saving one. I was devastated. He continued to talk in a blur and all I could do was fight that urge to run from the room. I’ve had two previous perfectly healthy pregnancies. In my blind ignorance, I was telling myself this is something that shouldn’t be happening to us.
My husband was working while I was at that appointment so I waited for him to get out on lunch so I could share the news.
"It was hard to feel optimistic about the whole situation," he continued.
"From that point and several weeks forward, I didn’t like to bring up our twins and draw attention to them. To a degree, I felt like a coward of a future father to them. I didn’t like explaining our situation because I didn’t want people to get a read on me and how I felt about it. Sadly, it was just easier for me not to talk about it. I kind of took the ‘ignorance is bliss’ approach by not looking up statistics and other people’s positive and negative stories about TTTS."
"One of my main worries if this whole thing went south was that my wife would blame herself for the loss of our girls," he shared.
"I would remind her daily this is out of her control, so don’t feel responsible if things don’t turn out the way we planned," he continued. "I would often have to remind myself the danger our girls are going through is in God’s hands. If they make it, it is because their trial has made them stronger."
My high-risk doctor’s office became a second home. I went in twice a week to check on our girls and weekly to my regular OB.
Am I strong enough as the mother growing these babies we love to endure this? I asked myself.
I’ve had to rely on him during trials in my life already so why am I so shamelessly struggling to rely on him now? I’ve prayed more in the past 24 hours than I remember and I know he is here for me, holding out his hand and asking me to trust him.
So why is knowing this hard?
As we continued through this pregnancy, we were grateful to see the girls remained steady in the beginning stages of TTTS and there was no advancement with that. Don’t get me wrong, I was and still am very grateful but I was still struggling with this. At this point, we were 20 weeks and decided to announce publicly with family and friends because we just weren’t sure what the future would hold for us, so the jig was up.
The delivery surprise was aborted.
Then at 30 weeks, I started experiencing pains that I knew weren’t right.
I kept looking over at Ry for reassurance.
Inside, I was freaking out. Inside, I was starting to unravel. We had worked so hard to get here that just to go into labor now way before these girls should be here didn’t seem fair. Yet again, by some miracle, those sweet babies stayed in. I returned home on strict bed rest orders until they did arrive!
The funny thing about bed rest is it sounds amazing until you are on it and you realize how much it sucks!
I still had two other kids and had to depend on family and my husband even more. (He seriously doesn’t get enough credit for all the work he did with his businesses and taking over for me!) I journaled, watched Outlander, and snuggled with the kids a lot. It gave me a lot of time to think about how I was at the end of my strength and somehow still holding on. I wouldn’t say my bitterness was gone entirely but I felt that load lighten as I reflected on how much my Heavenly Father had blessed me through this.
I had the most supportive family and the best of friends to lean on.
I still had my babies inside me and I was blessed with the BEST husband and kids! For whatever reason, this wild, emotional rollercoaster experience was meant for us. Our Heavenly Father has experienced this pain and joy for us and he knew. He knows how my husband and I feel trying to deal with this. He is always here for us. It’s the matter of if we allow Him in to help us.
Our story has a happy ending though!
Five minutes later, her sister Maxine joined us!
I watched my husband hold the babies as our other two sat next to him to look at them and my heart was full!
