During My Twin Pregnancy, Doctors Said: ‘You Need To Decide Which Baby You Want To Save’

In the summer of 2018, we were shocked and excited to find out we were expecting identical twins.

We weren’t planning on another yet -- let alone two! Since this definitely would be the last pregnancy for us, we decided it would be fun to make the "twin news" a surprise for everyone at the hospital. It was our little secret!



I went in for my routine appointment when the doctor told me we were having girls. However, they said Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS) and my heart immediately sank, thinking the worst.

