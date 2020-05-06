Man Congratulates Himself for Not 'Lecturing' Pregnant Wife Who Didn't Feel Like Working Out

Travis D. Hughes wanted to make a big impact with the tweet he posted Sunday.

My wife, who is almost 7 mos. pregnant, wasn't in the mood to work out this morning. So, rather than lecture to her, resent her, or whine about it, I threw on the exercise video and did it with her. Our kids saw us and joined in. No one talks about this part of marriage/dating.

The commercial real estate lawyer from Atlanta probably had the best intentions, but his message maybe fell flat.

"My wife, who is almost 7 months pregnant, wasn't in the mood to work out this morning," he wrote. "So, rather than lecture to her, resent her, or whine about it ..."

Wait what?

"I threw on the exercise video and did it with her," he added.

Their kids end up joining in on the exercise video too.

"No one talks about this part of marriage/dating," he concluded.

Hughes' tweet racked up over 30,000 likes online, but not because people could relate to his sentiment.