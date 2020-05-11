20 Irresistible '70s Girl Names

Everything that's old is new again and that includes names. Fads come and go and then come back again. Surely, we've all seen the flower child throwback fashions in the stores: bell-bottoms, eyelet shirts, and tie-dye everything. But the throwbacks aren't stopping there -- now we're seeing acid-washed jeans, high-waisted pants and big hair everywhere. So it comes as no surprise that some of our favorite '70s girls’ names are back in vogue, too.

Anyone who was a child in the ’70s and '80s remembers that in every class there were at least three Michelles, three Debbies, five Jennys, and Nicoles. What '70s parents lacked in creativity, they made up for in nicknames. The ’70s brought with it simple, sweet, and feminine names. While those names may have gone out of style in the ’90s as the world headed towards a new millennium and more freedom of creativity, they’re back. Who needs complicated, right, Heather? Here are 20 irresistible 70s girls' names.