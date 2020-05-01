In-Laws Who Came to Delivery Room Angry & Stumbling Drunk Are 'Baffled' by Babysitting Ban

Twenty20
Dealing with your in-laws can be a tricky thing. For some people, in-laws are like a second set of parents. For others, not so much. A woman who recently took to Reddit falls firmly into the latter camp, and to prove how hard her relationship with her in-laws has been, penned a post in r/JUSTNOMIL where she recalled how her father-in-law was drunk when he came to meet his grandchild.
It happened five months go, when the Reddit mom was in the hospital with her newborn.
Just eight hours after the mom gave birth, her mother-in-law was ready to start drama.
Her MIL called the new mom's husband "crying and getting so upset over something my mother had said or done."
But TBH, the mom had just had her baby -- so the MIL's beef was irrelevant to her.
The Redditor told her husband to drop it with his mother, but it was too late.
He had already described the situation to his father -- who promised he would talk things over with the MIL.
Eight hours later, her in-laws asked for a visit.
Sadly, they arrived at the hospital worse for the wear.
"In walks my MIL arms crossed, in walks my DRUNK father in law carrying one full and one half bottle of Jagger," she recalled. "He’s stumbling, and my husband literally had to tie his shoes for him."
The poor mama didn't know what to think.
Everything already seems so strange after having a baby, but this situation was on a whole different level.
"My MIL told my FIL to sit down so he could hold the baby," she wrote. "I should have [expletive] cut them off right there."
"Now my in-laws are upset I won’t let them babysit," she added.
Commenters could hardly hold their disbelief at the intoxicated in-law.
"How do you get to that age and still get hammered on Jagger?" one commenter asked. "That’s embarrassing."
"You're not overreacting, who the [expletive] would go visit a newborn baby at that level of drunkenness, and then be expected to hold a newborn baby, all in a hospital???" a second commenter wondered. "Yeah, don't let them near your kid until FIL goes sober, if you ever decide to let them near your child ever again."
A third commenter asked the important question: "What bloody hospital just let a drunk man walk in with a bottle of alcohol?!?!? Unless this guy hid the bottle somehow, walked in smelling and looking fine, and knew where your room was without seeing any nurses/doctors."
We don't blame this mama for feeling uncomfortable letting her in-laws babysit. She needs to tell them that they need to cool it on the drinking -- or be prepared for supervised visits for the rest of her child's life.
