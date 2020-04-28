Mom with COVID-19 Gives Birth to Twins as Her Husband Fights for His Life

Jennifer was battling symptoms the day before her water broke -- eight weeks before her due date, according to the Detroit Free Press.

So was dad-to-be Andrew, who was contending with a violent cough and gasping for air. It was for that reason that Jennifer hopped in the driver's seat as the pair headed to the hospital. On their way, they received word from their doctor that Andrew had tested positive for COVID-19, so he wouldn't be able to accompany his wife.

"When I dropped him back off at home, I was worried that I might not see him again," Jennifer told the newspaper. "I was afraid he was going to die in his sleep, and he was all by himself."



She told Andrew she loved him as he got out of the car, but all he could do was nod.