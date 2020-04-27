Mom Ends Friendship Over Fears Grieving Pal Wants To Steal Her Baby

The anonymous mother recently shared her jaw-dropping story on Reddit, where she described what might be the creepiest tale ever.

It begins innocently enough in April of 2018, when she met a woman identified only as "J" through mutual friends. It wasn't long before she learned that J had a sad backstory -- not only had she survived lung cancer, but she also suffered a stillbirth about two years prior.

By October 2018, the Reddit poster was overjoyed to learn she was pregnant, and turned to her friend to share the news.

"She was the first person in our friend group that I told about my pregnancy," the woman recalled.