Pregnant Mom Shamed For Not Wanting to Name Child After Ex & Mistress's Miscarried Baby



iStock

Sometimes like just happens. You think you'd never in a million years be in a situation then boom! You're life is suddenly daytime soap opera worthy. There is nothing that can prepare you for it, but you do have to deal with it when it arrives. However, that certainly doesn't stop people from making it extra complicated.

One Redditor found herself in the wildest situation, which ultimately led her to being shamed for not wanting to name her child with her ex after the child that he and his mistress also conceived and passed away.

Still with us? Let us explain.