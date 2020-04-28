Baby Names Inspired by Wild Animals

Image: iStock/wilpunt



There are lots of places that parents can mine for great baby names. Some parents scour baby books, some parents hit the family photo albums, and other parents -- they're willing to be a little more experimental with their baby name inspiration. In fact, some people are downright wild with the names they choose! That's because instead of looking towards the past (or pop culture) they take note of a different source of baby name inspiration altogether: animals. Animal names bring to mind all sorts of different connotations -- whether that's the ferocious lion, delicate fawn, or the striking raven. And that variety is appealing to a lot of soon-to-be-parents who want their baby's name to evoke a certain feeling or spirit.





Much like baby names taken from nature, animal names have a certain connection to the natural world that shouldn't be overlooked. As opposed to say, names that evoke the future, animal names tend to not feel too modern or out there if Mom and Dad aren't quite ready to dip their toe in unusual baby names. Which means that parents who want to really go there can totally do it, while parents who want to keep things a little more demure have plenty of options too. We decided to compile a list of 20 wild animals names that might be a help for parents and might just spark the next great baby name trend.