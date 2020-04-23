Our Baby Was Born With Leukemia & We Didn't Know Until He Died From His Traumatic Birth

We were moved to a bereavement room, which has a double bed and invited our whole family in for a last kiss goodbye. No one spoke. We all just sat and stood around the room crying and looking at his precious face. He was so swollen from all the internal bleeding and looked completely different from when he was born.

Everyone said their goodbyes and left us to be a family for a few hours. At this point, I had been awake for days. I lay down with Ezra and Martin and cried myself to sleep with him in my arms. We must have been asleep for a good hour before a nurse came in and woke us to take prints of Ezra’s feet and hands. The doctor came in to tell us Ezra’s blood results were back. His white blood cells were 150,000 and he had pretty much no red blood cells. He went on to explain how it is the kind of results you would see in an adult who had a highly cancerous tumor. He couldn’t confirm Ezra had cancer, but it was what they suspected.

We were told the bleeding on his brain was likely caused by the suction cap and because his blood was so poor quality it could not clot, which is what led to such severe internal bleeding. He left us to spend our last hour with Ezra. I got to bathe him, which Martin didn’t want to be around for, so he went and had a cigarette. He felt guilty leaving me, but in all honestly this time was so precious. I chatted away to Ezra as I undressed him. Nothing could have prepared me for what his once pure and delicate naked body looked like. He was head to toe covered in bruises. Both of his arms were black and blue from simply being picked up. His chest had the biggest, darkest bruise in the center, from where they resuscitated him. Even his legs were covered from where they had used their fingers to lift them to change his sheets. Any tiny touch bruised him. My heart broke at seeing him that way. I dressed my son for the first and last time and said my goodbyes.