Pregnant Woman Says Partner Makes Hurtful ‘Jokes’ About Stillborn Baby She Had With Her Ex

But he has been saying "some really dumb things" about her stillborn children.

"I was saying how excited I was to make it so far again, and his response was 'yep, all you needed was a guy with good genetics,'" the OP noted. "He tells this to EVERYONE, even our families."

She feels her partner's behavior is "really rude," given that she's the one doing "daily blood thinning injections and taking medication" to ensure she carries their child "as healthy as can be."

"But he's attributing our babies good health to 'his genetics,'" wrote the frustrated OP.

Her partner also tells her that he thinks her losses were the universe's way of telling her to not have kids with her ex.

"Whenever I get really upset, he tells me 'there's no point in getting upset, at least they never actually lived', and the recent kicker was when we were talking about Mother's Day, I asked if he was planning on getting me anything, he immediately replied with ‘Why would I? Our babies not even born yet?’" the OP explained. "And he's now just told me he doesn't view me as a mother."