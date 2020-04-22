We Were 1 Day Away From Starting IUI After 3 Years of Trying -- Then Coronavirus Happened



Quarter Moon Co.

Content warning: This essay addresses infertility and addiction.

This all starts with love.

When we were 10, we met in 6th grade homeroom. Damien sat in the next row over, and two seats behind me. His surfer boy hair. His big beautiful smile. His sweet demeanor. I fell in love with him instantly. I had 2 secret nicknames for him: Pizza and Bigfoot. My friends and I would use the code names when writing notes to each other, and every day I wrote “I <3 Pizza” on my hand.



When we were 17, we shared a three-way kiss at a house party.

When we were 23, we made out (and stuff) for reals for the first time.

It was electrifying. And we didn’t stop for a few months … then a year.