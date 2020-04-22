Baby Girl Names Straight From the 60s

Image: iStock/Iuliia Zavalishina



If there's one thing we know that both fashion and baby names have in common it's that vintage is almost always better. In fashion, we know that things go in cycles. That perfect dress that was cool when our parents were our age might just came back in style now that we're old enough to finally wear them. And the same is true with baby names. Sometimes a name that was super hot back in the day might have a resurgence -- often due to pop culture or simply the fact that people like what's familiar -- and sometimes, just like certain silhouettes, some names never go out of style. But what's the best way to figure out which baby names are going to go the distance? It all comes down to looking back to the right decade. And in our mind there's no time that mixed sophistication, style, and a chic, modern eye towards the future like the 1960s.





Because the '60s were almost an exact turning point between the old guard and youth culture, many cultural touchstones from the time have that perfect balance between the traditional and the modern -- and that's especially reflected in the baby names that were popular throughout the decade. Using the data from the Social Security office, we were able to accurately pull the top 20 most popular girls names throughout the '60s. Some of these names have fallen out of fashion -- like Lisa and Deborah -- while others are just as cool today as they were in the past -- say Elizabeth and Jennifer. But just because a name is sort of out, it doesn't mean that it couldn't have a roaring comeback. This is all to say that the '60s are ripe for some baby name inspiration. All parents need to do is take a look at our list and see if it sparks any ideas or dreams for the future.