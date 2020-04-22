Mom Accidentally Names Her Baby 'Lasagna' & Has No Idea Until Months Later

Twenty20
If you're anything like us, you probably spent months (or even years!) searching for the perfect baby name. Sometimes, however, despite our best intentions, we overlook some glaring flaws in the plans. For one new mom, unfortunately, this meant that despite her perfectly thought-out baby name, she didn't realize her daughter's nickname would end up being ... Lasagna. Obviously she's now having some serious regrets.
The mom only gave birth nine weeks ago.
After her daughter was born, Elizabeth naturally was shortened to Liz.
Now she's pretty much known by the nickname instead of her birth name.
"We've been having frequent group Skype sessions with family during the stay-home mandate so our families can see the baby, see us, see each other and stay connected," she continued.
That is when her sister noticed there was something unique about her niece's name.
"My sister pointed out that we named our baby 'Lasagna,'" she wrote. "I hadn't made the mental connection but if you put her first and second names together 'Liz Ayna' it really does make 'lasagna.'"
At first, the mom wasn't worried.
I mean, come on. Who really uses their middle names on the regular? Who would even make the connection between the two names? Unfortunately, the mom's entire family -- that's who.
"My whole family chimed in and now everyone keeps calling my daughter 'Lasagna.'"
She's completely scared that when her daughter gets old enough, kids at school will tease her.
I mean, if the mom can't even count on her family to keep it together, there's no way the kids at school aren't going to latch onto "Lasagna."
She asked her family to cool it on the ribbing, but they aren't.
The new mom's sister told her that if she didn't want her daughter to get teased "then I shouldn't have named her what I did."
"They won't stop and every time I protest they remind me that I'm the one who named her so I've made my bed," she continued.
Now the mom isn't speaking to her family.
They think she's being unreasonable for being hurt. They told her it was wrong for her not to let them Skype with her newborn, but she wonders if it was so wrong to cut them off.
"Have I brought this on myself?" she wondered.
First of all, who DOESN'T love lasagna?
Many people in the comments thought the mom wasn't looking at the bright side.
"Lean in and change your last name to Garfield," one commenter joked.
"It’s ok that you didn’t catch it," a second commenter wrote. "Your family should drop it once you said it bothered you. Could be worse though, I have friends that named their kid T-bone Ham."
A third person told the mom to pay the haters no mind.
"My name is Lorelei, a perfectly fine name, and you would not BELIEVE the range of insults kids pulled out of it," she commented. "I heard SO many. My point is, if kids wanna pick on your kid it doesn't matter WHAT you name her. They'll find something. Just do what you can to teach her how valuable she is, she'll love you for it."
A few people thought it might be worth considering a name change.
"Could you switch Anya and Jane so it’s Elizabeth Jane Anya?" one person wondered.
"I reckon swap the names to Anya Elizabeth," a second person agreed. "Anya is a nicer name anyway."
"It was a mistake and your family is just teasing you," a third commenter wrote. "What if you called her Beth instead?"
The mom later explained that she didn't like the flow of Elizabeth Jane Anya, but given the sticky situation decided it might be worth making the switch.
"Husband and I have talked and we're going to legally have her middle names switched around, so we just need to figure out a time to get down to the courthouse and do that," she wrote. "Elizabeth Jane Anya doesn't have the flow I like but I'd rather have a bad flow than a bad nickname in future."
