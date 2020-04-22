Mom Accidentally Names Her Baby 'Lasagna' & Has No Idea Until Months Later

After her daughter was born, Elizabeth naturally was shortened to Liz.

Now she's pretty much known by the nickname instead of her birth name.

"We've been having frequent group Skype sessions with family during the stay-home mandate so our families can see the baby, see us, see each other and stay connected," she continued.

That is when her sister noticed there was something unique about her niece's name.

"My sister pointed out that we named our baby 'Lasagna,'" she wrote. "I hadn't made the mental connection but if you put her first and second names together 'Liz Ayna' it really does make 'lasagna.'"