20 Cutest Baby Girl Names

For families expecting a little girl, trying to find the perfect name comes with some strategy. Is a unique name important? A common name something that’s more what the family is after? Or does the family want to find a baby girl name that’s cute but strong? There is no right answer to that question—just what ever the preference is and there are so many names to choose from.
Everyone is going to give their own opinion on what baby names are cute and what aren't but there are several common themes for girls' names that are cute. Anything that's inspired by nature, especially flowers, is likely to give off a cutesy-vibe. Same with any name inspired by or also given to a princess--real or not--is going to automatically be cute.
If a baby girl is on the way and finding a cute baby girl name is important, here are 20 cute baby girl names to sift through. Chances are the perfect name will jump right out.
There is something extra cute about baby names with a dual name in one. Arabella sounds like a princess and means answered prayer or beautiful altar. There are a few ways to one could spell this name with extra “rs” or less “ls” if being creative is important.
AURORA2
Yes, naming a baby after a Disney princess automatically makes the name cute, and this one inspired by Sleeping Beauty is a great way to infuse that without being terribly obvious. The name means dawn, which would also be a pretty name for a girl.
Something that’s really great about this name is it’s short, which arguably adds to its cuteness. The name means life and is thought to be a short form nickname for the names Aveza or Avia. Both of those are cute options, too, but not as cute as just a-v-a.
BRINELY4
If having a unique name is something that’s important in choosing the perfect cute name, Brinley is a great choice. Its sitting at #331 most popular so it’s not totally out there that a child will be the only one, but the chances of meeting another Brinley is low. It can be shortened to Brin for extra cuteness.
A beautiful classic name, Charlotte is a popular choice for people looking for a girl’s name. It’s the perfect blend of cute and strong which is a good combination for a little girl. The name is literally fit for a princess, especially after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge named their little girl Charlotte.
CORA6
The name, meaning heart, is another short, cute baby name for a little girl. The name is often in the top 100 baby names lists but was even more popular back in the 1800s. This name can be the chosen given name or a short version of Caroline or Coraline.
Anytime there’s a girl’s name inspired by a flower; it’s going to be cute. This name also dates to the 1800s when it was really popular, but now it’s slowly rising back up after a large period where the name was rare.
EMMA8
The name Emma is a popular one and it’s been around since before the 19th century. It’s derived from Old German and means universal or whole. It’s one of those names that doesn’t seem to ever go out of style.
The name means pleasant speech and a name can’t get much cuter than that. The name, historically, is a short nickname for Euphemia, which is a name that is rarely ever used these days. Both equally cute though.
FAWN10
Literally the name for a young deer, this name has cute written all over it. The name hasn’t been around for a long time, peaking in the 1970s and it’s been around, though not popularly, since then.
Another name that comes from nature, this one is all about the hazelnut tree. It’s cute because it’s strong sounding, unique, and fits a little girl. The name symbolizes protection and authority, but there’s a real cutesy element to it.
LILY12
The name Lily is inspired by the gorgeous white flowers. Another short name that comes across as cute because the flower is a symbol for innocence, purity, and beauty. There are several TV characters with the name Lily and they, too, are cute.
Mae is cute because it started off as a pet name for the more popular names, Mary and Margaret. The shorted name means pearl and is a gorgeous spring-sounding baby girl name.
NOVA14
Nova could be used for any gender, but for a girl it’s definitely in the cute category. The name, meaning new, is growing in popularity, landing at spot #28 so far for 2020. Another way one could go with this name is a longer version of a unique name like Novaline.
Another name that could be used for any gender, but Piper for a girl is an adorable choice. Named for people who play the flute, Piper is one of those names that’s growing now and wasn’t really around years ago.
SADIE16
The name literally translates to princess and there isn’t a cuter name meaning than that. This name sounds like it could be a nickname, but it’s not. The name was huge back in the 1890s and has made a popularity resurgence.
When there is a Disney princess with the same name, it’s a great choice for a cute baby girl name. She will have someone to look to when she’s growing up, and the character is strong cute, too. Meaning wisdom and skill, it’s a well-rounded name.
VIOLA18
A form of the name Violet, Viola is another name inspired by nature—the flower. It became popular in the 19th century when other plant and flower names surged. It’s not as common these days but should be in consideration.
This name means freedom but is also inspired by the willow tree. It’s been growing in popularity in the last 30 years. Willow trees, and thus the name Willow, are associated with elegance and grace – great words to associate with a child.
Zara is derived from the Arabic word zahra, which means flower or blossom. It has been slowly growing in popularity and it’s not a surprise since this is an adorably cute name choice. However, make sure to let people know it’s not pronounced like “Sarah” but with a hard-a sound.