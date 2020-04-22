16 'Friends'-Inspired Baby Names

NBC
Is Friends your favorite show? Many people were obsessed with Friends back in the day, some of us even had the misfortune of getting themselves “the Rachel” hair cut and style. It was such a good show that it’s still timely because now and all those Rachels have little Rachels of their own.
Whether Monica’s hair is relatable or Chandler’s neurosis or Joey’s flirtiness, Friends fans recognize a bit of themselves in every character and that’s what makes them so endearing and timeless. Honestly, we’re all just a little bit Monica, Phoebe, and Rachel, while most guys are a Joey, Ross and Chandler mix. In reality, who wants to be a Rachel or a Ross with all the breaks? To the person who really counts, you’ll be the Monica to his Chandler and vice versa. In the end, all any of us really wants is to have our lobster to make lots of baby lobsters with.
While we’re making lobsters and busy being big Friends fans, remember the one where Rachel and Ross had a baby? So for all the next generation of Friends fans, and in honor of the new reunion special coming up, here are some awesome baby names inspired by the show that started it all. Could we be any more excited?
-
Emma1
Emma, the name of Ross and Rachel's daughter, is an English girl’s name meaning “whole”. As in, this little girl will be the whole world to her parents. Cute as can be and the ultimate lobster baby name.
-
Monica2
Monica is a Latin girl's name that means "adviser" which is perfect considering Monica from Friends constantly had pearls of wisdom to give all of her friends. Little Monica is sure to be strong-willed, opinionated, and fierce in all the best ways.
-
-
Joey3
Joey is a nickname for Joseph which is a Hebrew boy's name meaning "God shall add another son". This little guy is sure to be a gift from God to his parents and all of his friends. Friendly and kindhearted, this little guy will be the apple to his mom and dad's eye.
-
Phoebe and Ursula4
Phoebe is a Greek girl's name meaning shining and brilliant. Phoebe's are rays of sunshine and typically happy-go-lucky. Her twin sister Ursula, not so much the ray of sunshine. Ironically, Ursula is a Latin girl's name that means "female bear", as was Ursula on Friends. Little Ursula is sure to be fierce, strong, and not care what others think.
-
-
Chandler5
Chandler is a French boy's name meaning "candle maker." Baby Chandler is sure to brighten his parent's lives with his arrival. Just watch out for his biting sarcastic wit and tendency to self-sabotage himself.
-
Rachel6
Rachel is a Hebrew girl's name meaning "lamb." Though little Rachel appears sweet and shy like a little lamb, make no mistake inside beats the heart of a lion. She'll love the finer things in life but at her core, it's the little things that mean the most to Rachel.
-
-
Ross7
Ross is a Teutonic boy's name that means "woody meadow." Baby Ross is a deep thinker with a big heart, even if he is a little naive at times. This kind and generous soul will do anything for his friends. Expect big things from this little boy.
-
Janice8
Who could ever forget that laugh? Janice is a variation of the Hebrew girl's name Jane meaning "God is gracious." This gracious little girl always sees the good in everyone and has a hard time letting go and giving up on people or ideals. She's a dreamer and an optimist to the very end.
-
-
Gunther9
Next up, is our favorite Central Perk manager. Gunther is a Scandinavian boy's name meaning "warrior." Baby Gunther is a stoic little boy who has a sweet disposition and a dry wit. Don't be fooled by his mischievous smile, he's very protective of the people who matter the most and will fight you if you mess with his friends.
-
Richard10
Oh, big, strong Richard and that iconic 'stache. Richard is a German boy's name meaning "strong ruler." Little Richard will be a force to be reckoned with but he always takes the high road. His quiet good looks imply that he is demure but he's got a temper.
-
-
Emily11
Emily is a Teutonic girl's name from the Latin girl's name meaning "ambitious." Emily's quiet and good-natured but she has no problem being alone and independent. Just make sure she doesn't end up with a Ross one day you may leave her at the alter in true sitcom cliffhanger fashion.
-
Jill12
Rachel's little sister, Jill, played by Reese Witherspoon, was a force to be reckoned with. Jill is an English girl's name that means "child of the gods." She is blessed. Baby Jill is the little sister type, ambitious, reckless and a little narcissistic but in the best possible way. Don't worry, she'll grow out of it. She's a big personality who loves the good things in life.
-
-
Melissa13
Superfans will remember Rachel's sorority sister Melissa, played by the great Winona Ryder. Melissa is a Greek name that means "bee" and boy, is she busy. Melissa is a serious little girl but when she lets loose watch out. She really lets her hair down. There's not any dare she won't take and not anything she won't do for a friend.
-
Mike14
Oh, sweet Mike. Who didn't crack a smile when Phoebe Buffet finally met her lobster (aka Paul Rudd)? Mike is a shortened version of the Hebrew boy's name Michael meaning "who is like God." Mike is a boy's boy but he doesn't take himself too seriously. This laid back boy enjoys a good time but doesn't let anyone get him down, so don't try.
-
-
Charlie15
Remember Ross's paleontologist girlfriend played by Aisha Tyler? Charlie is an English girl name that means "free." Little Charlie is a free-spirit with a broad mind. Naturally intelligent, she's comfortable in any situation because she knows a little bit about everything. Charlie is charming and beloved by her many friends.
-
Pete16
Monica's computer mogul boyfriend Pete, as portrayed by Jon Favreau, may not have made it too far with her, but his name may be here to stay. Pete is a form of the classic boy's name Peter meaning "rock." Pete is a sturdy little boy with a lot of ambition and perseverance. Pete will never meet a goal he can't achieve and while he is likable, he gets a little awkward in social situations.