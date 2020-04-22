16 'Friends'-Inspired Baby Names

Image: NBC



NBC

Is Friends your favorite show? Many people were obsessed with Friends back in the day, some of us even had the misfortune of getting themselves “the Rachel” hair cut and style. It was such a good show that it’s still timely because now and all those Rachels have little Rachels of their own.

Whether Monica’s hair is relatable or Chandler’s neurosis or Joey’s flirtiness, Friends fans recognize a bit of themselves in every character and that’s what makes them so endearing and timeless. Honestly, we’re all just a little bit Monica, Phoebe, and Rachel, while most guys are a Joey, Ross and Chandler mix. In reality, who wants to be a Rachel or a Ross with all the breaks? To the person who really counts, you’ll be the Monica to his Chandler and vice versa. In the end, all any of us really wants is to have our lobster to make lots of baby lobsters with.



While we’re making lobsters and busy being big Friends fans, remember the one where Rachel and Ross had a baby? So for all the next generation of Friends fans, and in honor of the new reunion special coming up, here are some awesome baby names inspired by the show that started it all. Could we be any more excited?

