20 ‘Smartest’ Baby Names in the World

When we envision what our kids in the world, we have high hopes for what they will achieve and who they will become. We not only wonder what they will look like, but what adventures they will encounter along their way. We want our kids to be the best they can be, and all this seems to start with one of the most significant first decisions: their name.

There are a lot of avenues parents can venture down to gain inspiration for the name they’ll give their little one. Some choose a name based on family history; others choose one quality they wish to instill on their child and choose a name that’s centered on that. If you’re looking for “smart” baby names, choosing a name that means the many variations of the word is an excellent place to start.

We’ve collected a list of 20 baby names that mean smart and all the other words that mean the same thing. Any of these names are great choices to give a baby a little extra edge on the world.

