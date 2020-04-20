20 ‘Smartest’ Baby Names in the World

iStock
When we envision what our kids in the world, we have high hopes for what they will achieve and who they will become. We not only wonder what they will look like, but what adventures they will encounter along their way. We want our kids to be the best they can be, and all this seems to start with one of the most significant first decisions: their name.
There are a lot of avenues parents can venture down to gain inspiration for the name they’ll give their little one. Some choose a name based on family history; others choose one quality they wish to instill on their child and choose a name that’s centered on that. If you’re looking for “smart” baby names, choosing a name that means the many variations of the word is an excellent place to start.
We’ve collected a list of 20 baby names that
mean smart and all the other words that mean the same thing. Any of these names
are great choices to give a baby a little extra edge on the world.
DARA1
This name is one of the great ones that can be used for any gender. Meaning “pearl of wisdom” it’s a great fit for a family that’s wishing to infuse some bits of smart wisdom into their personality. It’s a pretty common name in the United States and Ireland without being so popular it’s on everyone’s list.
HUGO2
A classic boy’s name, Hugo means “heart, mind, spirit” it’s a name for a well-rounded package of smart and kind. The name peaked in popularity in 2005 and has maintained a decent level of not too popular, not too obscure.
AAKIL3
For anyone on the lookout for a unique name that won’t have several classmates with the same name, Aakil is a beautiful choice. This Hindu name is typically given to a boy and it means intelligent or smart, both very good qualities for a child.
QUINN4
Another fun name that could be used for any gender, Quinn is a great short name that sounds like a nickname. The meaning, translating to wisdom, reason, or intelligence, is a perfect choice. If wanted, the name could have adorable nicknames like Q or Quinny.
SONIA5
A playful name typically given to girls, Sonia has several different spellings but they all translate to the same meaning: wisdom. It’s not too popular right now with the biggest boost of trend being back in the 1970s.
REDMOND6
A strong name for a boy, Redmond means “wise protector” giving the best of the smart and strong vibes for a child given this name. Shortened to Red, it’s a cute name that will grow along with a child into an adult.
WILBUR7
Hearing the name, a pig likely comes to mind thanks to Charlotte’s Web, but it really is a classically strong name. Meaning brilliant, it’s easy to have this become a favorite and top the maybe list for a baby-to-be.
ALDEN8
Another name that works for any gender, Alden translates to old wise friend, it’s a beautiful choice for families not looking to find the baby’s sex before their birth.
SAFFI9
Meaning wise, Saffi is an adorable shorter name that can grow along with the child from babyhood to adulthood. It’s Scandinavian and typically used for a little girl, but that’s not to say it couldn’t be used for any gender.
HUBERT10
Another name like Hugo which translates do mind, heart, spirit, Hubert is a cute name for a little boy but will stand strong when they’re an adult also. Hubert as a name peaked very early in 1910 so bringing it back now, a child would not compete with classmates.
KENDRY11
If finding a name that has never been on a popular name’s list is important for a family, but there’s still a desire for a strong name that means wise man, Kendry is the perfect choice. The name is usually given to a boy but honestly could be cute for anyone.
RONALD12
Classic names are that way for a reason—they never go out of style Ronald is one of them. The meaning isn’t as obvious to smart as others but being tied to words like advice, judgment, and decision it’s a great option for parents looking for some intelligence behind the name.
MINNIE13
Like the mouse, don’t let the cuteness throw the name off. Minnie means “of the mind, intellect” it was most popular back in the 1880s. There are several names that Minnie can be the nickname for, including Maximina or Guillermina but it’s a completely acceptable name on its own.
ALBERT14
Boys names that sound like grown-ups have an extra element of adorable and there’s nearly no name that sounds as grown up as Albert. The name means bright, perfect for a family searching for a smart name choice.
KAYLA15
This Hebrew and Arabic name, Kayla’s popularity is said to be tied to the soap opera Days of Our Lives back in the 1980s. The meaning, laurel, points to the praise and awards bestowed, which is totally a smart person move.
PRUDENCE16
This name isn’t popular likely because it’s tied closely to the word “prude” but it shouldn’t be dismissed purely from that misconception. The name actually means intelligent and was most popular way back in the 1880s.
CONROY17
A Gaelic name, Conroy translates to mean wise. It’s one of those names that makes someone smile because it’s not heard often. An adorable name that will for sure pair with a kid who has a great, sweet personality.
RAMONA18
Ramona has never been on the most popular lists, but it has peaked several times in the United States—both in the 1930s and 1950s. The name Ramona means wise protection and chances are many people think of this name for a grandma, given when it was popular, but it should really come back.
SAGE19
Another choice that’s perfect for any gender, Sage translates to wise or wise one. The name is more modern than classic, peaking in popularity in 2005 and still a choice on many parent’s lists.
VEDA20
Who doesn’t love a pretty sounding name that starts with this letter? This short and sweet name means knowledge and may or may not be a nod to a popular bread made in Northern Ireland.