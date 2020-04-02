Mom of 2 Describes the Reality of Being a Surrogate During a Global Epidemic

"I was unsure if my transfer was even still going to happen, because I have seen a lot of IPs and surrogates voice their sadness and disappointment, due to cycles being canceled," says Hernandez.

That means that if they were in the middle of starting the medication process to prep the body for embryo transfer, it was stopped cold turkey, according to Hernandez. If IPs were doing an egg retrieval to make embryos, that was stopped, too.

As she continued to hear about the cancellation of cycles scheduled around the time as hers, the surrogate got more nervous for her IPs. "I asked if they thought we would be put on hold, and they told me hopefully not since I was a few weeks away from embryo transfer," she explains. "Luckily, we ended up being in the clear."