20 Baby Girl Names That Honor Amazing Mothers



iStock / katrinaelena Choosing a baby name is a lot of work. There are pressures to find the perfect name, and there are more rules than we realize. It must sound good with the baby’s last name; you need to make sure there aren’t any strange nicknames that can be pulled from it. There’s a checklist to go through for how common or out there the name is, and of course, the baby name meaning needs to be checked, too.

Many parents choose a name that has inspiration pulled from somewhere. For some, the inspiration is a family relation; others have a unique tie to the name from their past. Having a connection makes the name seem just that much more unique, and that’s why these names that honor amazing mothers are an excellent place to start.

Mothers make the world go ‘round, and if a special baby girl is making their way into the world soon, this list includes some baby girl names that honor amazing mothers throughout history.