20 Baby Girl Names That Honor Amazing Mothers

Choosing a baby name is a lot of work. There are pressures to find the perfect name, and there are more rules than we realize. It must sound good with the baby’s last name; you need to make sure there aren’t any strange nicknames that can be pulled from it. There’s a checklist to go through for how common or out there the name is, and of course, the baby name meaning needs to be checked, too.
Many parents choose a name that has inspiration pulled from somewhere. For some, the inspiration is a family relation; others have a unique tie to the name from their past. Having a connection makes the name seem just that much more unique, and that’s why these names that honor amazing mothers are an excellent place to start.
Mothers make the world go ‘round, and if a special baby girl is making their way into the world soon, this list includes some baby girl names that honor amazing mothers throughout history.
MICHELLE
When the idea of powerful woman needs to be conjured up, Michelle Obama comes to mind. She’s a powerhouse, in all the best kind of ways and the perfect inspiration type for a baby girl coming into the world. She’s smart, she knows how to go after what’s important to her, and she’s an incredible mother.
DANA
A gorgeous name on its own, Dana is inspired by Dr. Dana Suskind, a Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics at the University of Chicago Medical Center. She’s a widow with three kids, a doctor who specializes in cochlear implants and founded the Thirty Million Words Initiative which encourages parents to talk frequently to their babies.
MEGHAN
There are some who are looking for classic names and Meghan is one of them. There are several ways to spell the name, but if the choice is inspired by The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, this is the spelling that should be chosen. The name means “pearl” which is another good girl name choice!
JULIE
Motherly is one word to describe Julie Andrews. We all fell in love with her when we heard her sing in Mary Poppins and we’ve been chasing that motherly vibe ever since. The name, Julie, is fairly popular and not likely to fall out of that category any time soon.
DIANA
An elegant mother, Princess Diana loved her two boys with everything she was. It’s the perfect inspiration for a little girl who will be born ready to take on the world and change it for the better. Diana is a classic never-go-out-of-style name.
MARIE
What better inspiration is there than the first woman to win a Nobel Peace Prize? Marie Curie not only won the prize, but she won it a second time-- the only person to win the Nobel Prize in two different scientific fields. She did this while raising two young kids after her husband passed away from an accident.
ERIN
If there is an expectation that the soon-to-be-born little girl will be hardworking and not afraid to speak up for what’s right, Erin is the perfect name choice. Inspired by the incredible Erin Brockovich, the working mom who fought for other families to get the care they deserved when big corporations did dirty.
MAYA
The name itself is a nod to motherhood with the meaning “good mother” and is often on the popular baby name lists. Inspired by the incredible Maya Angelou, a baby with the name inspired by this woman would be lucky to have the same way with words. A single mom as a teen, she is an inspiration to mothers and little girls.
ANNE-MARIE
There’s a cute trend of double first names and Anne and Marie go together so well. Even more when adding in the inspiration factor of Anne-Marie Slaughter, the first woman to serve as director of Policy Planning for the U.S. State Department.
HARRIET
Named after Harriet Tubman, the woman who risked her life more than a dozen times to help free other slaves, any little girl would be honored. The name, which means “home ruler” is perfect for a little one with a not-afraid-of-anything attitude.
ANGELINA
It’s a very pretty name and if anyone was asked to come up with a famous person with the same name, chances are most people will point to Angelina Jolie. She’s a mom to six kids and more than just an actor—she’s a humanitarian who is using her privilege to change the world.
MARGARET
A classic name and many women in history to pull inspiration from for this name, but Margaret Thatcher is too good to overlook. She was the longest-serving British prime minister of the 20th century and was the first women to hold the office. What bigger inspiration could there be?
SHERYL
The name means beloved which is an adorable meaning for choosing a girl’s name. And for someone who is a fan of strong business-oriented women, Sheryl Sandburg is a good inspiration point for a baby’s name.
ELIZABETH
One of the most recognizable mothers, Queen Elizabeth is a great place to pull inspiration for a baby girl’s name. She’s regal, powerful, and a mother herself. Elizabeth is a strong name that can be used full or with one of several nicknames, like Lizzy.
SOJOURNER
If a unique name is on your list, this one has that quality and a strong amazing mother behind it, too. Sojourner Truth escaped slavery then fought the incredibly racist system to get her 5-year-old son back. Her case was historic because it was the first time a black woman successfully sued a white man in court. And nothing was going to stop her from finding her son.
CATHERINE
A real-life princess, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge is a mama to three kids, she’s a working mom, and knows her future is going to have a large role as well. She’s got one of those classic names that fit any personality and beautiful inspiration for a little girl.
INDIRA
Meaning “bestower of wealth” Indira is also inspired by Indria Gandhi, the India’s first female Prime Minister. It’s not on the top baby list ranking and it’s a gorgeous choice for someone looking for an inspiring girl’s name with power behind it.
IRENA
A mother of three kids herself, Irena Sendler smuggled nearly 2500 Jewish children out of the Warsaw Ghetto during the time of the Holocaust. She saved all those lives and if that’s not motherly, we don’t know what is. Irena is a beautiful name that means “peace” so it’s very fitting.
MELINDA
Named after Melinda Gates, a powerful philanthropist and a former general manager at Microsoft, she’s someone all little girls can look up to. The name itself is the perfect mix of unique and normal meaning your child likely won’t have to contend with another Melinda at school, but everyone will know how to pronounce it.
CORETTA
Coretta Scott King, the wife of Dr Martin Luther King, and a famed activist in her own right for civil rights and women’s rights. The name means “little heart” and is the perfect mix of unique, strong, and memorability. Pair that with the great mother inspiration and it’s a perfect name choice.