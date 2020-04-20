20 of the Most Popular Baby Boy Names from the 60s



We know that hipster baby names are all the rage right now -- Hellooo, to all the little Brooklyns, Elvises, and Arlos out there -- and sure, we get their appeal. But what about vintage baby names? Names that have a little tread on the tires, but are still classic and cool. In fact, let's take a look back at one of our favorite decades when it comes to boys names: the '60s. There's something about the '60s that's so iconic. Perhaps it was the changing social attitudes, the political strife, the emerging focus on the youth generation, but whatever it was, the '60s was an incredibly influential time in American history. So, of course, it's no surprise that many parents want to look back when comes to naming their babies and turn to the rocking '60s as their main source of inspiration.





For boys, the '60s were the source of many names that are still popular today -- think Daniel, Michael, David, or John, and only a few names that have started to fall out of fashion -- like Paul. There's nothing too fussy or complicated about a '60s boys' name. Using data from the United States Social Security registry, we've found the top 20 boys names from the 1960s and compiled them all into one neat list that parents can peruse while trying to pick the perfect baby name. With 100 percent confidence, we can say that most of these baby names have stood the test of time. Most of them are just as popular today as they were way back when and would be a great name for 2020 and beyond.