20 of the Most Popular Baby Boy Names from the 60s

We know that hipster baby names are all the rage right now -- Hellooo, to all the little Brooklyns, Elvises, and Arlos out there -- and sure, we get their appeal. But what about vintage baby names? Names that have a little tread on the tires, but are still classic and cool. In fact, let's take a look back at one of our favorite decades when it comes to boys names: the '60s. There's something about the '60s that's so iconic. Perhaps it was the changing social attitudes, the political strife, the emerging focus on the youth generation, but whatever it was, the '60s was an incredibly influential time in American history. So, of course, it's no surprise that many parents want to look back when comes to naming their babies and turn to the rocking '60s as their main source of inspiration.
For boys, the '60s were the source of many names that are still popular today -- think Daniel, Michael, David, or John, and only a few names that have started to fall out of fashion -- like Paul. There's nothing too fussy or complicated about a '60s boys' name. Using data from the United States Social Security registry, we've found the top 20 boys names from the 1960s and compiled them all into one neat list that parents can peruse while trying to pick the perfect baby name. With 100 percent confidence, we can say that most of these baby names have stood the test of time. Most of them are just as popular today as they were way back when and would be a great name for 2020 and beyond.
Michael1
The first name on our list is a classic. Michael comes from Hebrew mīkhā’ē‘l, which means "Who is like God?" Michael was also the name of the archangel sent by God to carry out his judgements.
David2
Another name with Hebrew origins, David means "beloved." The name comes from the Bible, specially King David who was the second Israelite King. Dave is probably the most popular variation on the name, but Davey or Davie is cute too!
John3
Inarguably, John is one of the most popular names...ever. But there's good reason why the name seems to be everywhere. The name originated from the Hebrew Yehanan, which is derived from yehōhānān and means "Yahweh is gracious."
James4
A name from way, way back, James comes from the Ecclesiastic Iakōbos, which is a Cognate of the Hebrew Yaakov and means "supplanting, seizing by the heel." Other cute variations are Jimmy, Jim, or Jamie.
Robert5
Whether it's Bob, Rob, or the full shebang, Robert is a name that has never gone out of style. Taken from Old High German Hruodperht, Robert is a compound name composed of the elements hruod, or "fame" and perht, meaning "bright."
Mark6
There are so many variations of this name, Marco, Marcus, Markus, but for now let's focus on the classic: Mark. Taken from the Latin Marcus, it loosely means "manly" or if taken from the Greek malakoz "soft, tender."
William7
Taken from the Old High German Willehelm, William is a compound name composed from the elements willeo, meaning "will, determination" and helm "protection, helmet." So in essence, the name can be taken to mean "resolute protector."
Richard8
Richard is a name that has gone down in popularity recently, but that doesn't mean it isn't a solid choice for a boy's name in 2020. Originating from the Old High German Richart, this is another compound name composed from the elements rík, rīc "power, ruler" and hard "strong, brave, hardy."
Thomas9
A name taken from the Bible, Thomas is derived from the Aramaic tē’ōma, which means "a twin." Although Thomas has dipped in popularity for the past couple of years, it's never a bad choice. Other variations are Tom, Tommy, or Tomas.
Jeffrey10
Most people don't realize that Jeffrey is a modern spelling of the name, originally the name was Geoffrey and it's derived from the Old French Geoffroi. Jeffrey is of course the spelling we're all more familiar with, but Geoffrey is a nice twist.
Steven11
A name with Greek origins, Steven was incredibly popular in the 1960's. In fact, throughout the '60s it was the 10th most popular name in the country. Originally the name was Stephanos, meaning "a crown, a garland."
Joseph12
One of the most popular names worldwide -- there's a reason why Joseph has endured so many years of popularity. Taken from the Hebrew yōsēf, the name means "may he add, God shall add," which is pretty special to us.
Timothy13
Sweet, sweet Timmy. A name that we love, Timothy has stood the test of time. Taken from the Greek name timē, meaning "honor, respect" and theos, meaning "God" the name therefore one could take the name to mean "honoring God."
Kevin14
Still one of the most common names throughout the United States (and Sweden, Ireland, Switzerland, and Chile), Kevin is an Anglicized form of the Irish Caoimhín, which means "handsome, comely birth."
Scott15
One guess where this name comes from. Yep, it's Scotland. Taken from the surname derived from the Old English Scottas, Scott originally meant "an Irishman," but was later translated to "a Scotchman, a Gael from Scotland."
Brian16
Throughout the '60s (as well as the '70s) Brian was one of the most popular names in the country and even today, it's a name that is used often. Brian is of Celtic origins and loosely translates from the roots bri-, meaning "force, strength," brîgh "valor, strength," or bruaich "a hill, steep, high."
Charles17
A name with Germanic origins, Charles comes from the name karl, meaning "full-grown, a man," which in turn is a cognate of the Old English ceorl, meaning "a man, freeman, peasant." But no matter where we come from, Charles is really great!
Paul18
Another name with Biblical origins, Paul comes from the Latin Paulus, which originated as a Roman family name taken from the word paulus meaning small. Paul was also the co-founder of the Christian Church.
Daniel19
A name with Hebrew origins, Daniel was originally dāni’ēl and means "God is my judge." Of course, Daniel was also the prophet whose faith kept him from being eaten by a den of hungry lions.
Christopher20
Whether it's Chris or Christopher, this name is incredibly popular. Taken from the Greek Christophoros, the name is composed of the elements Christos, or "Christ" and pherein, meaning "to bear."