Wife Gets Pregnant With Another Man's Baby While on a 'Break' & Wants Husband To Help Raise It

Istock
Lauren Gordon
Lauren Gordon
Pregnancy

baby sad pregnancy
Istock

Marriages are eternally complicated things and they vary from couple to couple. Each relationship handles rough patches differently, and for one couple on Reddit, taking a "break" from their marriage felt like the right step. 

  • The husband explained that it was a mutual decision to separate in January of 2020. 

    reddit comment
    Reddit

    The man explained that on their break, they were rather lawless and had agreed that it was OK for each of them to be seeing other people. 

    Ultimately, the pair decided that they had spent their time apart and moved back in together, just before shelter in place orders came down.

    • Advertisement

  • "Now as soon as we move back in together we talked about our experience with other people," he explained. He had a fling, and she had a one-night stand.

    Unfortunately, her fling happened under intoxicated circumstances, and her birth control failed. 

    The couple had previously decided that they were going to be child-free, and should she ever get pregnant, they would go through with a termination. When she discovered she bcame pregnant from her fling, the husband said the two scheduled an appointment for termination.

  • When the time finally came, however, she couldn't go through with it. 

    reddit
    Reddit

    "She's apologized to me for being so stupid but is saying she is 100% sure," the husband said. "I've been trying so hard to convince her she shouldn't keep it but she's just not having it. She's said we can raise the kid as our own. I'm not having it. It would be had enough if she had a kid of mine but at least I could accept that it'd be my kid if that happened. This kid will be another man's! Nothing to do with me."

    Now the man, who had no interest in children but doesn't want to divorce, doesn't know what to do -- should he walk away and count his losses?

  • People assured the husband the best thing to do would be to walk away. 


    "The sensible answer is the only right one," one person bluntly explained. "I understand the urge but you should not be trying to 'convince' her to abort a baby she wants. If she does that, she’ll hate you forever, and your relationship will end anyway... the truth of the matter is that you have zero desire to be a parent, and it would destroy your life. If you had fathered this child then you’d have some responsibility regardless of how you felt, but you aren’t this child’s father."

    Unfortunately, it sounds like he has a hard but necessary choice to make.

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement