15 Awesome Baby Names Inspired by 'The Office'

Everybody loves The Office, and if anyone's not already a fan, right now is the perfect time to binge-watch the entire series. Why are people so obsessed with the workplace comedy? Maybe it's the oh-so-rootable relationship between Jim and Pam, Dwight's outlandish antics, or the hilarious interactions between every single person at the paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Whatever the reason, all we know is that The Office is like our favorite warm blanket: familiar, comforting, and always right there when we need it.
Michael Scott, Jim Halpert, Pam Beasley, Dwight Schrute, and the whole Dunder-Mifflin gang may not be the first people parents-to-be may think of when they're struggling to come up with a baby name everyone agrees on, but why the heck not? There are so many other baby names making a comeback, so why not one inspired by one of our favorite comedies of all time?
-
JIM1
James is a Hebrew boys name meaning "one who supplants." Jim is the perfect name for a sweet little baby boy who isn't aggressive but loves a good prank. While he may be a little bit mischievous he's kind. However, Jims have a penchant for sarcasm and wear their emotions all over their face.
-
MICHAEL2
Michael is a Hebrew boys' name that means "who is like God," which is perfect, as evident by The Office's Michael Scott. Michaels are sweet boys who are loyal and crave friendship. They are a bit showy but at the end of the day, they are good boys.
-
-
PAM3
Pam is a Greek girls' name that means "honey" or "sweetness", which is exactly what Pam Beasley from the show was. Pams are the typical girl next door -- shy, amiable and artistically inclined but can be assertive when they need to be. Pams view the world with romance-tinged glasses.
-
Dwight4
Dwight is an Anglo-Saxon boy name meaning "white." Dwights are all about faking it until they make it. Overachievers despite the lack of social skills or common sense. He's resourceful and always finds a way to get the job done. Dwights crave justice and thrive on rivalry and competition.
-
-
KELLY5
Kelly is a Teutonic girls' name meaning "farm by the spring." Kelly is a chatterbox with a verve for life. Prone to reckless behavior dictated by the heart, though she is smarter than she pretends to be. The most important thing to Kellys is family and happiness.
-
ANGELA6
Angela is a Greek girls' name that means "heavenly messenger girl." Angelas keep their emotions in check and can sometimes be a little judgmental. Angelas are serious and goal-driven, aspiring to greatness while making sure not to show vulnerability.
-
-
RYAN7
Ryan is an Irish boys' name that means "king." He is an extrovert who is uncomfortable when social boundaries are crossed. Ryans are very success driven with a definite work hard, play hard mentality, often finding it hard to strike a balance.
-
STANLEY8
Stanley is an English boys' name meaning "rocky meadow." Stanleys are serious and hardworking but can be predisposed to boredom and general grumpiness.
-
-
OSCAR9
Oscar is a Scandinavian boys' name that means "divine strength." Oscars variously feel amusement, pity, and hatred towards figures of authority. Oscars are reserved, rational, quietly efficient and intellectual. They see the reality and logic in all situations with an analytical mind.
-
KAREN10
Karen is a Greek girls' name that means "pure." Karens are sensible, smart and go-getters. They look at the world rationally and reasonably and are amiable to most people.
-
-
JAN11
Jan is a Hebrew girls' name that means God's gracious gift. Jans are erratic creatives who express emotions in a big way. Jans are highly intelligent but almost smug in their disdain for those less competent.
-
PHYLLIS12
Phyllis is a Greek girls' name that means "a leaf." Phyllises are typically quiet but friendly and like to be the life of the party. While sweet and motherly, sometimes she can be vindictive.
-
-
KEVIN13
Kevin is a Gaelic boys' name that means "gentle and lovable," like a teddy bear. Fun-loving and musical, Kevins are subdued but blunt.
-
MEREDITH14
Meredith is a Welsh girls' name that means "great ruler." She can be socially inappropriate and pushes the boundaries of acceptable public behavior. Merediths love to love and have eternally optimistic attitudes.
-
-
ANDY15
Andy is a nickname for the Greek boys' name Andrew meaning "manly." Predisposed to be musically talented and at times self-centered and arrogant, Andys can be funny on the brink of annoying. They are known to act kindly to friends and for all of their outward arrogance, Andys are sometimes very insecure.