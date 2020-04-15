15 Very Early Signs of Pregnancy

Image: iStock



iStock Being pregnant is a magical time -- or so they say. Nine months full of glowing, decorating the nursery, talking about baby names, and did we mention the glowing? Some women might experience that, but for most of us, it can also be a pretty rough time. Once the nausea, fatigue, and food aversions set in, we're on a rollercoaster we just can't get off of, and sometimes, those pregnancy symptoms can set in incredibly early. We're talking feeling nauseous before we've even gotten a positive test, because yes, that is possible -- and there are a lot of signs we can look out for if we want to spot pregnancy as early as we can.

The way pregnancy plays out in movies is so different from the way it plays out in real life, and some of the biggest symptoms can end up hitting us even earlier than we ever expected. Just another sign of a growing baby!

Read on for the earliest signs of pregnancy that can often happen just a couple of weeks after conception. Most of them aren't very pleasant (especially the sore breasts, y'all), but it's reality. It's also important to remember that some women will only experience a few of these symptoms, while others may, unfortunately, get hit with them all. Pregnancy is different for everyone, and the only way to know for sure is to take that pregnancy test.

But for those of us suspecting we might be in the early stages of pregnancy, these symptoms could be a good indicator that something is definitely up with our bodies.