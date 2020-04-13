Parents Are Completely Separated From Newborn Twins After Hospital Locks Down NICU

Gerald Fadayomi
A couple from Atlanta is heartbroken that they're missing the first days of their twins' lives. Gerald Fadayomi and his wife, Kiley, fell sick just weeks before Kiley's due date, according to USA Today. When Kiley went into labor, Gerald had been awaiting COVID-19 test results.
On March 18, he jumped in his car and headed to Northside Hospital Atlanta. That's when he a received a call from a nurse. “I don’t want to be the person to tell you this,” the nurse said. “But you can’t come into the hospital until you receive your test results.”
-
The new dad, who had vowed to be there for his children from the very beginning, was devastated.
But thinking about all of the people at risk who he could infect if he was positive, Gerald reportedly thought to himself, "You get your whole life with these children. You need to do what’s healthy and safe."
He thanked the nurse and called his mom and his wife's mom to see if one of them could join her.
-
Gerald's mother arrived in time, but doctors chose to put Kiley under completely to do a C-section.
That meant no one could be in the room with the new mom.
-
-
Two days later, the couple was given an all-clear on test results and told they could meet their twin daughters, Wesley Grace and Zoey Faith.
Born at 3 pounds, 9 ounces, and 4 pounds, 7 ounces, the girls were being cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit. When the Fadayomis met their children there, Gerald observed, “It was like everything was right with the world for just a moment."
-
But it was only a matter of four days before the NICU was locked down due to the pandemic.
The couple knew it might be weeks before they could be with their daughters.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecology recommend separating newborn babies from mothers who test positive for the virus or who were exposed to it.
-
-
Gerald took to Facebook on March 26 to explain that "there was a parent with a confirmed case of coronavirus."
He explained, "In an effort to protect the babies, they are not allowing parents into the NICU. We know this the best thing for our girls, but not being able to see them in person and hold them has been pretty tough. The more time that’s passed, the more my heart goes out to the nurses and doctors who are risking their lives in this season to take care of us and our kids."
The proud dad described his current journey alongside his wife as "weird, hard, confusing, good, restful, tiring, and heartbreaking."
He also asked followers to join him and Kiley "in thanking and praying for our nurses and doctors."
-
In a follow-up post, the dad said he hopes that by sharing their story, he and Kiley will accomplish three things.
Their three goals: "1. That Jesus would be glorified. 2. That people would take COVID-19 seriously. 3. That healthcare workers would be honored and thanked."
Here's hoping the Fadayomis are also reunited with their daughters in short order.
Share this Story