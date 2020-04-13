Parents Are Completely Separated From Newborn Twins After Hospital Locks Down NICU



Gerald Fadayomi

A couple from Atlanta is heartbroken that they're missing the first days of their twins' lives. Gerald Fadayomi and his wife, Kiley, fell sick just weeks before Kiley's due date, according to USA Today. When Kiley went into labor, Gerald had been awaiting COVID-19 test results.

On March 18, he jumped in his car and headed to Northside Hospital Atlanta. That's when he a received a call from a nurse. “I don’t want to be the person to tell you this,” the nurse said. “But you can’t come into the hospital until you receive your test results.”