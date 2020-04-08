Mom Ends Up Giving Birth at Home After Coronavirus 'Misunderstanding' at the Hospital

"When we had arrived at the hospital, they informed me my husband would not be able be with me," Persia explains. "As we walked into the entrance to labor and delivery, they stopped us at the doors and asked us a ton of questions and took my temperature, and then said he couldn't come back with me because of COVID-19. After a panic attack, my husband convinced me to go back, and, if I needed him, to call. So, I went back and checked in."

But Persia felt that she was treated coldly by staff. "I felt scared and alone, and everything in my gut was screaming to leave," she recalls. "So, I did."

