Woman demands twin sister change adopted 5-year-old's name so she can use it instead

For twins, it can be a long and hard-fought journey to establish themselves outside of their sibling. I mean if you spent your whole life dressing like your sister, wouldn't you have some issues, too? Well one woman certainly does, as is clear by how she reacted when her sister told her she was adopting a 5-year-old -- who happened to have the same name as her *dream* baby name.

"A lot of parents change their adopted kids’ names," she argued. "They could do that."