Mom Who Kept Stillborn Birth Private Is Livid After SIL Posts 'Bday Message' on Facebook

Image: iStock



iStock

TRIGGER WARNING: This post contains information about stillbirth and infant loss, which may be triggering to some.

A stillbirth is a painful loss. It can be a deep hurt that for some never goes away. For one woman, the loss of her baby was gut-wrenching, but in the two years since he died, she's been able to move on and find normalcy. That is, until her sister-in-law recently brought up the painful memory in a Facebook post.

