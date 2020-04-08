14 Social Media-Inspired Baby Names to Avoid

The power technology has had on us is undeniable. In particular, the power social media has had on the world is extra undeniable—and unprecedented. Social media has completely changed the way we do almost everything. From sharing our vacation photos online to sending baby photos to our long-distance friends, parenting these days looks very different from pre-social media times.

So that being said, it makes sense that social media has some sort of influence on baby name trends. After all, baby name popularity tends to reflect what's popular in culture at the time.

While we're always down to welcome new, unique and creative names, we have to be honest when we say that social media has inspired some names that, well, let's just say, we wouldn't name our own children. Click ahead to read 15 social media-inspired baby names to avoid! Some things are better left on Instagram.