14 Social Media-Inspired Baby Names to Avoid

Kathleen Wong | Apr 8, 2020 Pregnancy
The power technology has had on us is undeniable. In particular, the power social media has had on the world is extra undeniable—and unprecedented. Social media has completely changed the way we do almost everything. From sharing our vacation photos online to sending baby photos to our long-distance friends, parenting these days looks very different from pre-social media times. 

So that being said, it makes sense that social media has some sort of influence on baby name trends. After all, baby name popularity tends to reflect what's popular in culture at the time.

While we're always down to welcome new, unique and creative names, we have to be honest when we say that social media has inspired some names that, well, let's just say, we wouldn't name our own children. Click ahead to read 15 social media-inspired baby names to avoid! Some things are better left on Instagram.

  • Lux

    baby with mom
    mapodile/iStock

    Technically, the name Lux means "light," which is obviously pretty in and of itself. It's also the same name of an Instagram tool that edits a photo's light exposure, duh. The name spiked in popularity between the years 2018 and 2020, according to Baby Center.

  • Ludwig

    father and baby and dog
    SolStock/iStock

    The rising popularity of the name Ludwig doesn't come from the classical musician, it comes from the Instagram filter that tends to make warm colors intensify. Here's some context to how social media influenced this name: the name peaked in the late 1800s and was on a steady decline until peaking again around 2015. 

  • Hashtag

    pregnant couple
    staticnak1983/iStock

    In 2012, it made viral news that a baby girl was named Hashtag. Yes, someone named their baby after the # symbol. And hopefully, they're the last.

  • Facebook

    mom with baby
    Geber86/iStock

    Mark Zuckerberg couldn't have predicted this one: in 2011, an Egyptian man named his daughter Facebook because of the pivotal role the social media platform had in organizing the protests in Tahrir Square.

  • Amaro

    baby boy with mom
    GrapeImages/iStock

    The baby boy name Amaro is pretty unique, we've got to say. The baby boy name is inspired by the Instagram filter that darkens the edges of an image. The name has since plummeted in popularity since 2016 though.

  • Like

    baby girl with cell phone
    EllenaZ/iStock

    In 2011, an Israeli couple apparently named their baby girl Like, after the double tap feature on Instagram and the click on Facebook. Well, it sure is a unique name, but is it really likable?

  • Tag

    baby boy with mom and cell phone
    AntonioGuillem/iStock

    Short and spunky, the baby boy name Tag is not one we're incredibly fond of. Mostly because tagged photos are never flattering and we'd rather just forget about them.

  • Mention

    baby with dad
    GrapeImages/iStock

    A common feature on multiple social media platforms, the name Mention is somewhat elegant but also a little too outlandish for our taste. We're going to have to pass on this one.

  • Mayfair

    mom with baby and cell phone
    vgajic/iStock

    Some folks may have been inspired by the Instagram filter to name their baby Mayfair. However, we think it should be left in the 18th century, tbh.

  • Clarendon

    baby with dad and iPad
    fizkes/iStock

    Clarendon is a gorgeous Instagram filter that makes colors pop—and it should stay exactly that. If the name is intriguing, we suggest going with Clarence or Clara. 

  • Gingham

    baby with dad and phone
    pixdeluxe/iStock

    Gingham is an Instagram filter that makes things less vibrant. It's also a pattern that looks good on skirts and jackets. As for a baby name? Please no.

  • Crema

    baby with dad and cell phone
    monkeybusinessimages/iStock

    Crema is a popular Instagram filter for foodies because it makes photos look smooth and creamy. As for a baby name? We're going to nix that idea. 

  • Sutro

    baby with mom and cell phone
    petrunjela/iStock

    At first, Sutro sounds like a cool baby name. It's definitely a cool Instagram filter, making things seem edgy and dark. But please, not for the baby. 

  • Charmes

    baby with mom
    Vasyl Dolmatov/iStock

    Charmes is an Instagram filter that's high-contrast, making images totally stand out. A baby named Charles would definitely stand out too, but maybe not for the right reasons. 

