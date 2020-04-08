14 Social Media-Inspired Baby Names to Avoid

The power technology has had on us is undeniable. In particular, the power social media has had on the world is extra undeniable—and unprecedented. Social media has completely changed the way we do almost everything. From sharing our vacation photos online to sending baby photos to our long-distance friends, parenting these days looks very different from pre-social media times.
So that being said, it makes sense that social media has some sort of influence on baby name trends. After all, baby name popularity tends to reflect what's popular in culture at the time.
While we're always down to welcome new, unique and creative names, we have to be honest when we say that social media has inspired some names that, well, let's just say, we wouldn't name our own children. Click ahead to read 15 social media-inspired baby names to avoid! Some things are better left on Instagram.
Lux1
Technically, the name Lux means "light," which is obviously pretty in and of itself. It's also the same name of an Instagram tool that edits a photo's light exposure, duh. The name spiked in popularity between the years 2018 and 2020, according to Baby Center.
Ludwig2
The rising popularity of the name Ludwig doesn't come from the classical musician, it comes from the Instagram filter that tends to make warm colors intensify. Here's some context to how social media influenced this name: the name peaked in the late 1800s and was on a steady decline until peaking again around 2015.
Hashtag3
In 2012, it made viral news that a baby girl was named Hashtag. Yes, someone named their baby after the # symbol. And hopefully, they're the last.
Mark Zuckerberg couldn't have predicted this one: in 2011, an Egyptian man named his daughter Facebook because of the pivotal role the social media platform had in organizing the protests in Tahrir Square.
Amaro5
The baby boy name Amaro is pretty unique, we've got to say. The baby boy name is inspired by the Instagram filter that darkens the edges of an image. The name has since plummeted in popularity since 2016 though.
Like6
In 2011, an Israeli couple apparently named their baby girl Like, after the double tap feature on Instagram and the click on Facebook. Well, it sure is a unique name, but is it really likable?
Tag7
Short and spunky, the baby boy name Tag is not one we're incredibly fond of. Mostly because tagged photos are never flattering and we'd rather just forget about them.
Mention8
A common feature on multiple social media platforms, the name Mention is somewhat elegant but also a little too outlandish for our taste. We're going to have to pass on this one.
Mayfair9
Some folks may have been inspired by the Instagram filter to name their baby Mayfair. However, we think it should be left in the 18th century, tbh.
Clarendon10
Clarendon is a gorgeous Instagram filter that makes colors pop—and it should stay exactly that. If the name is intriguing, we suggest going with Clarence or Clara.
Gingham11
Gingham is an Instagram filter that makes things less vibrant. It's also a pattern that looks good on skirts and jackets. As for a baby name? Please no.
Crema12
Crema is a popular Instagram filter for foodies because it makes photos look smooth and creamy. As for a baby name? We're going to nix that idea.
Sutro13
At first, Sutro sounds like a cool baby name. It's definitely a cool Instagram filter, making things seem edgy and dark. But please, not for the baby.
Charmes14
Charmes is an Instagram filter that's high-contrast, making images totally stand out. A baby named Charles would definitely stand out too, but maybe not for the right reasons.