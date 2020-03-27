I'm Pregnant During the Coronavirus Pandemic, & I'm Not OK

It may not be the easiest time, physically or emotionally, but I'm trying really hard to focus on the positives in my life right now -- my ridiculously patient and understanding husband; my two gorgeous, smart kids who are already in love with their little sister; our home, which thankfully provides so many different areas for us to work, for our kids to do their schoolwork and play, without being in each other's faces all the time; our community, which has a tight-knit network of generous and kind people at the ready to help; and my parents, who offer words of advice and virtual FaceTime hugs and are OK, despite the fact that we haven't seen them in a couple of weeks.

I'm thankful for this little girl who's going to come into our lives soon. My one glimmer of hope is that by September, when baby girl is due, things will hopefully (hopefully, hopefully) be a little less uncertain and will be back to a semi-normal state, even though I know we'll never, EVER be the same again -- as a world, as a country, as a town, as a family. And maybe that's a good thing. But for now, I'll cling to that hope and try with all my heart and soul to transmit only the most positive, calming, beautiful feelings to my baby girl. That's all I can really do.