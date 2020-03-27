I'm Pregnant During the Coronavirus Pandemic, & I'm Not OK

Twenty20
What's it like to be pregnant while the world seems to be ending around you? Let me tell you, it's not pretty.
On a recent night, tossing and turning, I was convinced I was infected with the coronavirus, convinced that the shortness of breath, weird body aches, and just blah feeling were the symptoms of COVID-19 starting to creep up, exactly 14 days after I was last at work in New York City. So many thoughts were racing through my head. What had I read about early symptoms? How long do the symptoms take to show up? How long have we been cooped up at home? It feels like months. It's barely been two weeks.
It's been harder than you can even imagine.
I know (I think) I probably am not infected, but my mind, like many people's, is going to dark, dark places right now. All this is made worse by the fact that I'm 15 weeks pregnant. Yup, expecting during this life-altering, world-changing pandemic.
Just four weeks ago, the worst that I was dealing with during this, my third pregnancy, was unbearable morning sickness and the fatigue so common during the first trimester. I was looking forward to my second trimester and the energy that comes with it. I was psyched to be pregnant. My two older kids are in school, so I'd have some time to myself, all my energy to focus on myself, work, and a bunch of projects that were outstanding before maternity leave.
The weight of the world feels heavier now, more than ever.
That is basically all out the window now. I'm on the verge of tears probably 200-plus times during the span of one day. Anything sets it off. Bad news or nice things or thinking about all the things that are changing around me. It feels like the end of the world is here. And I can barely keep it together long enough to get through work, homeschooling my kids, and cooking a yummy breakfast, lunch, and dinner every … single … day. Not to mention, I have no time or energy to focus on myself, my health, my growing belly.
The news isn't helping.
I'm trying really hard to combat the stress, though.
I already suffer from an anxiety disorder, and everything that's happening has just been adding anxiety to downright crippling panic. I made the decision to stop my medication during pregnancy, which was fine at first, but once the world started going downhill, I've been questioning that decision.
What I can say is that I've slowly been taking steps to combat the overwhelming stress that's been keeping me awake and manifesting as literal pain all over. I've started meditating with some excellent guided meditations on YouTube. I am taking some much-needed breaks with my kids throughout the day, breaking up my work day as best as I can. I either sit with them and just talk or go outside and get some air while they play.
I'm taking comfort in family and things that I know.
