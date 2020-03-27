Grandma Shames Daughter for Wanting an Epidural & Gets Banned From Seeing Baby

Everyone came to the young woman's defense and agreed that her mother was wrong for trying to force her daughter to have a natural childbirth.

There was a resounding show of support for the new young mom on Reddit. It seemed all of the commenters agreed that her mom is continuing to be a toxic person in her life.

"What you went through was stressful and traumatic, and rather than be a supportive figure she was a consistent thorn in your side," one commenter wrote. "You deserve to take all the time you need to heal. Congrats on the baby ... And don’t be afraid to reach out for professional help, PPA/PPD is a very real, painful thing (but it doesn’t make you any less of a mom)."

"Also please watch out for postpartum depression!," another commenter posted. "It's incredibly common and with your birth experience being so traumatic, just make sure to get help if you start feeling hopeless or incompetent as a mother. I had a pretty rough pregnancy (pre-E) and an awful birth experience full of incompetent doctors and [expletive] was rough for a while after. I was terrified to take my son to the doctor and my husband ended up doing all the appointments up until recently."

A third person questioned the shame about asking for painkillers. "Why is childbirth the only thing some people insist women can't take pain medications for? I don't get it. A woman becomes a real mother when her baby is loved, and well cared for. How you deliver has nothing to do with it. Your mother is insane. Next time she talks about how natural unmedicated childbirth is better tell she should have all future dental procedures without novocaine since natural is so much better."