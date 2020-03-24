20 Tips for Picking a Baby Name

Image: twenty20.com/eliza_og



twenty20.com/eliza_og While no pregnancy or path to parenthood is exactly the same, there is one major decision that every family has to make -- what to name the baby! And, not to put too much pressure on anyone, there is basically no bigger decision a parent has to make. A name can say so much about a person, like their family history or origins, what their parents value, and even what kind of hopes a parent might have for their child's personality.

So, yes, picking the perfect baby name is a BIG decision. But thankfully there are tons of resources out there to help a family choose. Actually, the amount of resources can almost be overwhelming too, which is why we've compiled a list of super helpful tips for finding the perfect baby name! These tips will help parents-to-be focus on the baby name factors that are most important to them. We've got tips for going in a religious direction, for going for a virtue name, for deciding between a gendered or a unisex option, and even advice on what to consider when it comes to naming multiples (spoiler: avoid rhyming names). Between our advice and the many baby name guides out there, anyone can have a short list of great choices in no time at all!