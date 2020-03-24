20 Tips for Picking a Baby Name

twenty20.com/eliza_og
While no pregnancy or path to parenthood is exactly the same, there is one major decision that every family has to make -- what to name the baby! And, not to put too much pressure on anyone, there is basically no bigger decision a parent has to make. A name can say so much about a person, like their family history or origins, what their parents value, and even what kind of hopes a parent might have for their child's personality.
So, yes, picking the perfect baby name is a BIG decision. But thankfully there are tons of resources out there to help a family choose. Actually, the amount of resources can almost be overwhelming too, which is why we've compiled a list of super helpful tips for finding the perfect baby name! These tips will help parents-to-be focus on the baby name factors that are most important to them. We've got tips for going in a religious direction, for going for a virtue name, for deciding between a gendered or a unisex option, and even advice on what to consider when it comes to naming multiples (spoiler: avoid rhyming names). Between our advice and the many baby name guides out there, anyone can have a short list of great choices in no time at all!
Explore Family Heritage1
A good place to start when it comes to making a list of name choices is by exploring names that reflect family heritage. With the growing popularity of home DNA kits, many families are more interested in finding their family roots than ever before and may have a better sense of what kind of names to look for!
Naming Multiples2
Having multiples means having double (or even triple!) the amount of naming fun. With twins or more, parents will want to make sure they choose names that can stand alone, as siblings won't always be together, and that are complimentary without being too similar. It's always good to remember that each child is an individual and not just part of a set!
Unisex Trends3
An interesting thing about names is that, while it is common for a male name to become unisex, and then become almost always used for girls (the name Evelyn is a good example of this), it almost never goes the other direction. This means that names that are unisex now may become distinctly feminine in the future. Parents of boys may want to consider how they feel about their son's name becoming "a girl name" in the future when considering unisex options.
Consider the Great Outdoors4
Families that love the nature life can find a wealth of great name choices just by looking around on their next hike. Nature names like Lake, River, Ocean, Elm, Lark, and Sunny are also great choices for families that like a more unconventional name but don't want a name that is too creatively spelled.
Remember the Initials5
Once a parent-to-be has settled on the perfect first and middle names, it's always key to make sure to double check that the initials are not setting the baby up for an embarrassing or inappropriate monogram. Just say no to Kari Katherine Kennedy or Aaron Samuel Smith, for example!
Meet in the Middle6
The great thing about a middle name is that there's actually no rule that says there can only be one! Some families choose to go the double or triple middle name route, especially when parents are having a hard time narrowing their list down. A double middle name can also be a good option for families wanting to do honor names for both sides of the family.
Consider How Creative to Be7
There are some families that love the tried and true classic names and then there are some that like names with a little more flair. One thing to consider when choosing a non-traditional spelling for a name is the frustration factor of having to constantly spell or having it mispronounced. It that doesn't feel like a hassle, go for it!
It's Okay to Not Know8
Sometimes parents are able to settle on a name months in advance and sometimes moms might not be able choose until they actually get to know the baby a little bit. More than one parent has gone home from the hospital without a name for their baby, so it is okay if it takes a few days of trial and error to get it right.
Sibling Sets9
One naming question to consider is how a given name will work with a current or future sibling. Some families might like to go with a theme, like a specific letter (consider the Duggars or Kardashians) or all Biblical names while others may just want names that sound complimentary.
Virtue Names10
Virtue names, like Hope, Faith, Chastity, or Constance, have a long history. While it can be sweet to use a name to signal a hope for a child's temperament or personality, there can also be the risk of unintentional irony if the child ends up being the opposite of the virtue they were named for. Parents should always consider the worst case scenario before naming a child Patience!
Religious Names11
Names can be a signal of what a family values most of all. Religious parents are sometimes drawn to Biblical, Torah, or Quran name choices. Scared texts can be a treasure trove of both classic and less common name options. Parents should make sure to read all the verses associated with the name before making a final choice, just to make sure there are no Sunday school surprises later on.
Make Meaning12
Sometimes it can be helpful for parents to think of things they love or that inspire them and work backwards from the meaning to the name. For example, parents who love the water might consider names like Delta, Kai (a unisex name that comes from the Hawaiian for sea), or Marina.
Oh No Nicknames13
Before a parent settles on a name, they should first consider every conceivable nickname option and make sure they can live with all the possibilities. If a parent loves the name Benjamin but hates the name Benji, there is a 100% chance someone will call that child Benji. So, parents should steer clear of names with nicknames they hate.
Popular Picks14
Every generation has names that show up multiple times on the pre-k classroom roster. Forty years ago is was Katie, Jessica, and Emily. Now it is Sophia, Riley, and Emma. Parents who don't love the idea of having their kid share a name with classmates should avoid names in the top 100 of the annual Social Security name database.
Google It15
Before finalizing any name choice, parents should be sure to Google the full name choice. Not only do they want to see how popular the name is, they'll also avoid any unexpected name twins, especially those who are notorious for criminal or other unsavory acts. Nobody wants to share a name with a serial killer!
Legacy Names16
Some families have a long history of name sharing which can make choosing a name a foregone conclusion. Beyond a junior, there can be a third, fourth, and even fifth generation of a shared name. This can be both a cool family tradition and potentially confusing when all of the "Joes", "Georges" and "Franks" get together. Parents should be prepared for someone to be called "Little Joe"!
Negative Meanings17
There are some names that are just too loaded, too weighted with historical meaning, or too controversial to be viable choices. There is a reason there aren't very many babies named Adolph any more and why choosing a name like Osama would most likely generate a strong negative reaction. Just say no to names associated with mass murder and genocide, okay?
Get Literary18
Parents who are stumped for a baby name can always turn to a baby name book. Or they can turn instead to a book they already love. There are so many great characters in literature to choose from and we are convinced that there are not nearly enough little girls name Hermione or Minerva.
Sibling Help19
Big siblings can have lots of big feelings about the prospect of a new brother or sister. One fun way to make them feel included is to let them throw some names on the baby name list. Now, we're not saying parents should choose the name suggested by a three year old, unless they want a child named Buzz Lightyear, but hearing their suggestions will for sure be fun!
The Happy Test20
The bottom line when choosing a baby name is the happy test. Does the name just sound right? Does it make parents feel joyful to imagine whispering it in the dark of night or hollering it down the street at dinner time? Does it just make sense? Those are feelings that no baby book or list can predict. Like a lot of parenting, the smartest thing to do is to listen what sparks joy.