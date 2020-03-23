Woman Says Panicked Husband Is Begging Her To 'Just' Give Birth at Home & Isn't Listening

iStock.com
Admittedly, COVID-19 has made us all a little nutty. We're all being extra cautious to avoid contracting or spreading the coronavirus. For expectant parents, the anxiety of going to the hospital is tenfold. One woman on Reddit shared that her husband is so freaked out that he's now begging her to give birth at home. "I’m so frustrated about other things at the moment, and he’s just adding on to it," she lamented.
The mom is due in June, but the coronavirus outbreak has her husband panicking.
He has some pretty unrealistic expectations about what a home birth could be like.
"He doesn’t get that my cervix doesn’t open on its own, and I can't just have a midwife come to the house and give me an epidural and birth out our kid on the living room floor," she continued.
But the larger point is that the mom doesn't want a home birth. Period.
Any way you slice it, the mom is not a fan of her husband's plan. But no matter how much she puts her foot down, her husband won't stop bringing it up. "I get it, I don’t want our parents/in-laws to get sick either," she wrote. "But also I’d [expletive] die or the baby would die if I tried some stupid [expletive] like having a home birth."
So, what's the right thing to do?
In the comments, Redditors weren't shy. They said the mom needs to stick to the birth plan she's comfortable with.
"Your husband’s wishes don’t matter," one commenter wrote. "At all. It’s your life and you are solely the one delivering. I could not tell from your OP if he’s worried about your nuclear family getting COVID-19 or your extended family. If it’s the extended, that should not matter. With what’s happening, cocooning would be the best way to go."
"Fair is fair," someone else commented. "Tell him that when he gets pregnant he can have the baby wherever he wants to."
"Only if he agrees to an at-home vasectomy, and he has to go first," a third person joked.
In the end, the mom is playing it safe and hoping that they won't have to worry about her delivery come June.
Later in the thread, the mom wrote that for now, the hospital poses the biggest risk of exposure.
"His parents stay home, so the only real risk is me going to the hospital and picking it up, which is why I’ve already moved an appointment I was supposed to have today until April just to be safe," she wrote. "I honestly don’t think by June it’s going to be a huge problem, but he’s so paranoid."
Fingers crossed!
