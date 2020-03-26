20 Beautiful Traditional Chinese Baby Names

Kathleen Wong | Mar 26, 2020
As one of the world's oldest and largest civilizations, China is chock-full of beautiful cultural aspects. From its ancient language to the gorgeous architecture, there are so many reasons to fall in love with Chinese culture. One of our favorite aspects about Chinese culture? The stunning names. The Chinese language is nuanced and has so many dialects, meaning there are so many different kinds of names to choose from—and they're all equally beautiful. 

Names hold a lot of weight in Chinese culture. A baby's name is often made up of characters that will help lead the child into a good life that's full of prosperity and good luck. Thus, many Chinese names include short words that have meanings such as graceful, beautiful and strong. Nature is also a common theme in Chinese names, so expect references back to waterfalls, flowers and the earth. 

We gathered 20 beautiful traditional Chinese baby names for those who are naming a newborn to definitely take into consideration.


  • Mei

    Sweet, simple and feminine, the baby name Mei means "beautiful." We think it would make a great first or middle name for any baby girl. 

  • Jian

    The Chinese baby boy name Jian is so bold. It has a meaning of "health" and will hopefully bring good health to anyone's baby boy!

  • Jia

    How pretty is the name Jia? Although reminiscent of the Italian name Gia, in Chinese, Jia means "family" or "kin" and is perfect for the baby girl entering a close knit family. 

  • Sheng

    The Chinese baby name Sheng is fit for a handsome baby boy! In Chinese, it means "victory" and is sure to lead any baby boy down the path to success.

  • Chan

    Is there a name more delicate than a name that means "snow"? We adore the graceful name Chan, which means snow in Chinese.

  • Li Hua

    Li Hua is such a stunning name for a new baby girl. In Chinese, it means "pear blossom." Calling all spring babies!

  • Wei

    In Chinese, the fetching name Wei means "valuable" or "brilliant." The name is unisex and is perfect for any future baby genius. 

  • Ming

    How adorable is the name Ming? In Chinese, the unisex name means "shining bright." Fun fact: Ming-Na Wen is the voice of the original animated Mulan.

  • Li Mei

    The Chinese baby girl name Li Mei has the most elegant meaning: "pretty rose." We think its perfect for a sweet baby girl.

  • Qiao

    Looking for a baby name with a unique edge to it? How about a name that starts with a Q? The unisex Chinese name Qiao means "pretty" or "handsome" and is a great first or middle name.

  • Liang

    We're obsessed with the handsome Chinese baby boy name Liang. It's such a striking name! We can see a baby boy named Liang growing up to be a strong, independent person.

  • Fai

    The spunky Chinese baby boy name Fai means "beginning." Perfect for a firstborn maybe? 

  • Ming Yue

    For a sophisticated Chinese baby girl name, how about Ming Yue? In Chinese it means "bright moon." Perfect for a baby with a smile that lights up the room.

  • Lian

    One of the prettiest flowers in Chinese culture is the lotus. The lotus flower represents perseverance and strength because it can grow proudly in the muddiest of waters. That being said, the baby girl name Lian means "lotus" in Chinese.

  • Park

    Although Park is a popular Korean surname, it also has a Chinese origin. It means "cypress tree" in Chinese. We like how straightforward and no nonsense it is. 

  • Wen

    Into the arts? Consider the Chinese name Wen. This unisex baby name means "culture" and "writing" and is perfect for a future Pulitzer Prize winner.

  • Bo

    Is there a name simpler than Bo? Although a common name in various cultures, in Chinese, Bo means "waves." Perfect for a future surfer!

  • Weisheng 

    Have big hopes for a baby boy? How about naming him the uncommon but powerful Weisheng? The gorgeous baby boy name has a Chinese origin that means "greatness is born." How admirable!

  • Xiaodan

    The unisex baby name Xiaodan is pronounced like Zia-o-dan and means "little dawn." We love how elegant this name is!

  • Jin

    The Chinese baby boy name Jin is short but sweet and totally cheerful. In the Chinese language, it means "gold" and it's perfect for a baby with a sunny personality. 

