Image: martinedoucet/iStock

As one of the world's oldest and largest civilizations, China is chock-full of beautiful cultural aspects. From its ancient language to the gorgeous architecture, there are so many reasons to fall in love with Chinese culture. One of our favorite aspects about Chinese culture? The stunning names. The Chinese language is nuanced and has so many dialects, meaning there are so many different kinds of names to choose from—and they're all equally beautiful.

Names hold a lot of weight in Chinese culture. A baby's name is often made up of characters that will help lead the child into a good life that's full of prosperity and good luck. Thus, many Chinese names include short words that have meanings such as graceful, beautiful and strong. Nature is also a common theme in Chinese names, so expect references back to waterfalls, flowers and the earth.

We gathered 20 beautiful traditional Chinese baby names for those who are naming a newborn to definitely take into consideration.