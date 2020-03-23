20 Baby Girl Names Inspired By Fearless Women

twenty20.com/orpanaimaging
According to the classic nurse rhyme, little girls are supposed to be made of "sugar and spice and all things nice". Yeah, did we say "classic"? I think we really mean "totally outdated". The truth is that for many parents, nice isn't the main goal when it comes to raising a daughter. The new parenting goals are all about raising girls who are strong, fearless, and confident. The best way to signal an intention to raise a strong girl is to choose a strong name.
When it comes to choosing a strong name, it starts by looking for inspiration from the boldest and most fearless women of the past and today. We're talking about the women who were the first in their field, the glass ceiling breakers, the women who paved the way for the girls of the today. Our list includes celebrity icons, historical heroes, and women who made world changing scientific discoveries. Read through this list for 20 name options that pay tribute to a world changing woman or to get reminded of some amazing women that had incredible lives. With names that range from classic to iconic and even a little unexpected, there are name choices for future scientists, presidents, and more!
Elizabeth1
The name Elizabeth has quite a legacy. Not only are the plenty of queens and famous actresses with this classic name, there is also one smart and fearless female senator from Massachusetts with this name. Elizabeth Warren made an amazing run for the Democratic presidential nomination, inspiring tons of girls and women along the way.
Jane2
Jane Goodall has spent more than 50 years studying and protecting primates and has been recognized by the U.N. and countless governments and animal conservation groups. Jane's legacy makes her name a great choice for parents who love nature and animals or who want to raise a daughter committed to making the world a better place.
C.J.3
Madame C.J. Walker was a self-made woman who was, at the time of her death in 1919, considered to be the wealthiest African American business woman of her time. She was also an advocate and philanthropist. We think C.J. is a great nod to a fearless woman whose legacy should be better known.
Frida4
There are few artists as fearless, iconic, and instantly recognizable as Frida Kahlo. Her artwork is bold and brave, two qualities most of us would love in a daughter. We may hope that a baby Frida doesn't have to rock the whole unibrow look, but a girl with a real artistic vision and zest for living? Yes, please!
Marie5
Being the first woman to win a Nobel prize is impressive. Being the first to win it twice is nothing short of amazing. The Polish born Marie Curie was a pioneering scientist who radically changed our understanding of how radiation works. She was brilliant and pioneering and her name is a perfect choice for a future scientist!
Nellie6
Though relatively unknown, Nellie Tayloe Ross was a trailblazer. In addition to being the first woman sworn in as a governor, in 1925, she had a long career in politics long before it was common for women to run. After her term as governor, she went on to become the director of the United States Min. We love a name that celebrates breaking a glass ceiling.
Valentina7
Parents look for an uncommon name to celebrate an uncommon level of achievement should consider Valentina, after the Russian astronaut Valentina Tereshkova. Valentina was the first woman in space and the youngest woman to fly a solo mission. Before she was an astronaut, she was an amateur sky-diver, so this a great name for a girl not afraid to take a leap!
Brene8
There is nothing stronger or more fearless than being willing to be vulnerable. The bestselling author Brene Brown, who holds a PhD in social work, has been helping millions of people better understand feelings of shame and vulnerability. Her Ted talk is still one of the most widely watched ever and we think her name is modern and smart, just like her.
Olympia9
Olympia is a name that sounds fearless and strong, which might be why Serena Williams chose it for her adorable daughter. Other strong women named Olympia include Republican Senator Olympia Snowe and acclaimed actress Olympia Dukakis, who were both trailblazers in their own right.
Amal10
Long before she was married to George Clooney, Amal Clooney was an internationally respected human rights attorney. Her name, which means "hope" in Arabic, is perfect for someone who has used her brains and savvy to make the world a better place.
Rosa11
Almost any list of fearless women is going to include Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks. She is one of the faces of the Civil Rights movement thanks to her quiet bravery on a Montgomery bus. Rosa is an elegant name and recognition of a true hero.
Ilhan12
Ilhan Omar made history when she became the first Somali-American woman elected to Congress. One of only two Muslim women in Congress, she regularly stands her ground against racist and anti-Muslim attacks. She is becoming a strong voice in the newest crop of Democratic leaders, which is fitting as the name means "beautiful voice".
Ruth13
Sometimes it feels like all of our hopes for a sane future rest on the shoulders of the fearless Ruth Bader Ginsburg, otherwise known as RBG. The name Ruth has a long tradition of leadership, dating back to the Ruth of the Bible, so this is a short name for a girl with big potential and lots of leadership skills.
Hermione14
Okay, technically she isn't a real woman, but for countless girls who grew up on the Harry Potter series of books, Hermione is the real hero. Let's recap the facts: Hermione was the smartest, most well-prepared, and ultimately just as fearless as Harry ever was. And the name Hermione is perfect for an Anglophile family.
Ava15
We are huge fans of the classic name Ava (so pretty and feminine!) and of the accomplished film director Ava Duvernary. Duvernay is only in her 40s but has already directed several groundbreaking films on important topics like race, slavery, and the criminal justice system. She is well on her way to icon status, just like the name Ava!
Ellen16
We all know Ellen DeGeneres as the funny and dance crazy comedienne and talk show host. She's wildly successful so it can be easy to forget just how brave she was when she came out as a lesbian in 1997. Her decision paved the way for countless other LGBT people to find their own voices and that is name worth celebrating!
Ada17
Ada Lovelace is considered by some to be the mother of modern computing. She was a talented mathematician in the 1800s who is credited with creating or co-creating algorithms that paved the way for the computers we have now. She sadly died too young at the age of 37, but her legacy can live on in STEM loving little girls named Ada.
Taylor18
If we're making a list of fearless women, we've got to save a spot for the woman who literally wrote an album called Fearless! Taylor swift is obviously a major pop star, but she's also been a voice against sexual harassment and assault and has recently become increasingly vocal about politics and LGBT issues. We're here for that and Taylor is a great unisex name.
Emmeline19
Emmeline is great hipster name for a modern girl and it has a powerful connection to women's rights. Emmeline Pankhurst was a British suffragette who was responsible for helping British women gain the right to vote. She faced harsh critics and even threats of violence for her work but she was fearless in pursuing equality.
Loretta20
Being willing to serve in the military is brave. Being the first woman to enlist is fearless. In 1917, Loretta Perfectus (now THAT is a middle name) Walsh became the first woman to enlist in the Navy and the first woman to serve as something other than a nurse. Loretta is a strong name choice, in honor of a strong woman.