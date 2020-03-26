17 Boy Names That Are On the Way Out

Image: iStock

Not all baby names are created equal and as new ones come into popularity, old ones must step aside. Some of these names are actually going extinct. They’ve had their time and there are apparently enough of them running around already.

But have no fear, like everything else, names constantly come in and out of fashion. The thing is, things are only out of fashion as long as we let them be. What's old is (almost) always new again in baby name world. Sure, it may take a few decades (or centuries), but most of them eventually make their way back.

Unlike the dinosaurs, when a name goes extinct while it may be forgotten, it is not gone. It’s just there in somebody’s memory waiting to be rediscovered. But for now, these once-popular names are going the way of the T-rex.