20 Most Popular Baby Names Over the Last Century

iStock In 1920, the average cost of a house was $6,000 dollars. There weren't quite 50 states in the United States yet as statehood for Hawaii and Alaska was still almost 40 years away. One of the biggest news stories of 1920 was that women finally got the right to vote. It's hard to imagine that a 1920 mom and a 2020 mom would have a lot in common, except for both having to make that big choice about what to name their baby.

While many of the most popular names of today, like Jaxon, McKenna, and Harper, feel pretty new, the truth is that many of the names that are popular today have been popular for a long time. Classic names like Michael, Elizabeth, Sarah, and John have been popular for over a century. According the the Social Security Administration, the names Michael and John alone were given to over 5% of all boys born from 1918-2018. We thought it would be interesting to look closer at the 100 most popular names from 1918-2018 to see which other names had staying power and which names peaked early and have fallen out of popularity but might be ready to make a comeback for 2020!