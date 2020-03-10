20 Baby Names Parents Will Never Regret



iStock/Yuliia Blazhuk

There are some things that never go out of style -- a red lip, Ray Ban Wayfarers sunglasses, white Converse, and yes, there are certain baby names that are always perennially cool. Baby name trends tend to come in waves. For instance, the 2010's were dominated by names referencing the starts and planets, hipster baby names were huge, short names, and of course, the influence of cultural touchstones like Game of Thrones and Star Wars has yet to be seen (although the name Arya has topped many 2010's baby name lists). But times change. And as we can see what was once in -- is now definitely out. As we head into the 2020's what baby names are going to be considered hip and cool? It can be hard to tell. So instead we think that parents should bypass the trends and pick a baby name that will is almost guaranteed to be a good pick for the next 10 years, (and the next 10 years), and beyond.

We're realists, we know that some name trends might turn a few heads -- and that's totally okay! Trendy names have a place in our hearts too, but this is a list of baby names that are classics. Some might say they have staying power and longevity. They were names that hit it big in the past and are always reliable picks -- which is good news for parents who are nervous about picking the *perfect* name for their child. We decided to take a look back at the names that are consistently good choices and with the help of Nameberry put together a list of 20 incredible baby names that parents won't regret giving their kids in the future. These names are classics but forward-thinking -- meaning nothing too old fashioned as to seem fuddy duddy or outdated. And they are names that are familiar, but certainly aren't boring. So take at our list of reliable baby names and feel good about using one of these names for a boy or a girl.