20 Baby Names Parents Will Never Regret

There are some things that never go out of style -- a red lip, Ray Ban Wayfarers sunglasses, white Converse, and yes, there are certain baby names that are always perennially cool. Baby name trends tend to come in waves. For instance, the 2010's were dominated by names referencing the starts and planets, hipster baby names were huge, short names, and of course, the influence of cultural touchstones like Game of Thrones and Star Wars has yet to be seen (although the name Arya has topped many 2010's baby name lists).  But times change. And as we can see what was once in -- is now definitely out. As we head into the 2020's what baby names are going to be considered hip and cool? It can be hard to tell. So instead we think that parents should bypass the trends and pick a baby name that will is almost guaranteed to be a good pick for the next 10 years, (and the next 10 years), and beyond.

We're realists, we know that some name trends might turn a few heads -- and that's totally okay! Trendy names have a place in our hearts too, but this is a list of baby names that are classics. Some might say they have staying power and longevity. They were names that hit it big in the past and are always reliable picks -- which is good news for parents who are nervous about picking the *perfect* name for their child. We decided to take a look back at the names that are consistently good choices and with the help of Nameberry put together a list of 20 incredible baby names that parents won't regret giving their kids in the future. These names are classics but forward-thinking -- meaning nothing too old fashioned as to seem fuddy duddy or outdated. And they are names that are familiar, but certainly aren't boring. So take at our list of reliable baby names and feel good about using one of these names for a boy or a girl.

  • JAMES

    baby boy
    iStock/monkeybusinessimages

    It doesn't get more classic-clean than James, which is how it ended up being number one on our list. The name comes from the Hebrew Yaakov and loosely means "supplanting, seizing by the heel."

  • SARAH

    baby girl
    iStock/Halfpoint

    There are two main ways to spell our next name, with or without an -h. Although we think no matter how one spells it, Sarah is a great girl's name. Taken from the Hebrew name sārāh, the name means "princess."

  • DANIEL

    baby boy
    iStock/Rifka Hayati

    The quintessential boy's name, Daniel was originally a Hebrew name that means "God is my judge." The name was first used in the Bible as the moniker for a prophet whose faith kept him from a den of hungry lions.

  • ALEXANDRA

    baby girl
    iStock/damircudic

    Taken from the Greek name Alexandros, which yes, is technically a boy's name, Alexandra is a compound name made of the elements alexein, meaning "to defend, to help" and andros, meaning "man."

  • JOHN

    baby boy
    iStock/Rawpixel

    Possibly one of the most popular boy's names --we all know at least one Jon or John (or possibly five). The name is derived from the Hebrew Yehanan, which means "Yahweh is gracious" and continues to be one of the most enduring names from the Bible.

  • HOPE

    baby girl
    iStock/Igor Alecsander

    A beautiful name for these hard times, Hope is a gem. The name Hope was taken from the Old English hopa, which means "expectation," "hope," or "wish." But we like it because it is a name that brings to mind good things to come.

  • MATTHEW

    baby boy
    iStock/kate_sept2004

    Matthew is another classic baby boys name that will most likely never go away. The name has its roots in the Hebrew Matityah, which is derived from the name mattīthyāh, which means "gift of God."

  • JANE

    baby girl
    iStock/paulaphoto

    Some people might think that the name Jane is a bit *basic* but to us it's a chic, girls name that isn't too frilly. Taken from the English cognate of the French Jehanne and Jeanne, which are the feminine forms of Jean, which means "God is gracious."

  • JONAH

    baby boy
    iStock/Asawin_Klabma

    A name taken from the depths of the belly of a fish, Jonah has biblical connotations that most people will be familiar with. A Hebrew name, taken from yōnāh, which means "dove," Jonah was a prophet  who was eaten by a fish as a punishment from God.

  • SOPHIE

    baby girl
    iStock/ozgurcankaya

    Similar to another unforgettable (and un-regrettable) baby name -- Sophia -- Sophie is directly derived from that Greek name. Meaning wisdom and skill, the name has been a hit in the UK for many years. And of course, here in the US too.

  • ISAAC

    baby boy
    iStock/FG Trade

    A funny name for a little bubbly boy. Isaac is taken from the Ecclesiastic Greek form of the Hebrew Yitzchak, which means "he will laugh" and yitshāq, which means "laughter." Which is pretty sweet to us.

  • JULIET

    baby girl
    iStock/mdphoto16

    What's in a name? Would a rose with any other baby name smell as sweet? Shakespeare is probably a good guess as to why Juliet is a classic name, taken from the French name Juliette, it means "downy-bearded, youth."

  • LUKE

    baby boy
    iStock/cokada

    Fans of Gilmore Girls might be interested in our next name. Luke isn't just the name of the gruff owner of a diner. In fact, the name has biblical origins, and is derived from Lucius, which is from the root lux, meaning "light."

  • CHARLOTTE

    baby girl
    iStock/M-image

    How many Charlotte's were born after the hit TV show Sex and The City? Well the name has been popular even before Carrie Bradshaw hit New York City and Charlotte is the diminutive form of Charles, meaning "full-grown, a man."

  • EZRA

    baby boy
    iStock/VioletaStoimenova

    Taken from the Hebrew name ezrā, which means "help," Ezra is another classic boy's name that has always held high esteem. In fact, in recent years the name has had a real upswing in popularity and in 2017 was the 69 most popular name in the country. 

  • EMMA

    baby girl
    iStock/AJ_Watt

    A name for a true Austenite, Emma was actually a German name and originally the name was Erma, Erma is the base for any number of names  containing the element erm(en) or irm(en), which both mean "strength."

  • WILLIAM

    baby boy
    iStock/monkeybusinessimages

    Whether it's Will, Bill, or straight-up William, this baby name is solid as a rock. Taken from the Old High German Willehelm, the name is a compound name composed from the elements willeo, meaning "will, determination" and helm, meaning "protection, helmet."

  • ALICE

    baby girl
    iStock/mmg1design

    A name from outside of Wonderland -- Alice is such a sweet, feminine name. Taken from the Germanic Adalheidis, which was a compound name composed of the elements adal, meaning "noble, nobility" and heid, meaning "kind, sort" -- the name is taken to mean "noble one."

  • BENJAMIN

    baby boy
    iStock/FG Trade

    Benjamin is always a good choice. Trust us. Taken from the Hebrew name binyāmīn, which means "son of the right hand, " Benjamin lends itself to the short and sweet name Ben and of course was the name of famous inventor Benjamin Franklin.

  • EVE

    baby girl
    iStock/monzenmachi

    The name of the first woman, one could say that Eve has been around for a long, long time. Eve, of course, is a Hebrew name and originally was the name Chava, meaning "life," and also comes from the name hawwah, which means "life."

