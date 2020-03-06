Image: iStock

What is in a name? Does our name really define who we are? A name is just what people call us, it has nothing to do with who we are or what we can accomplish. As Juliet said in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, “That which we call a rose / By Any Other Name would smell as sweet.” We are more than our names.

I've got to say some names are cute and some are unforgettable but some are just terrible. We remember them for the wrong reasons. Maybe they sound like something else, maybe they’re the name of another item/product/service and sometimes names are just creativity gone wrong.

Some people like to believe that our names set us up for success or failure. The right name can help us reach our dreams while the wrong one can doom us to a life of grief. We don’t believe it. Of course, come to think of it, I’ve never met a good-looking, successful guy named Cletus. It just doesn’t happen. Speaking of which, below is a list of 19 baby names we’d rather forget ever existed.