The 20 Most Popular Baby Names in California

iStock/NickyLloyd Finding the perfect baby name is no easy task. Some parents want something that is trendy — an A- name or perhaps a name inspired by pop culture, while other people want something more traditional — like Matt, Sarah, Jennifer, or Daniel. But the one thing that stays the same no matter what is the fact that baby names go in waves. Sometimes names get really trendy and other times they fade completely into obscurity. There are many ways that names become part of the zeitgeist — sometimes even current events can cause a baby name frenzy -— but one that isn't often thought about is location. Yep, sometimes parents who live in close proximity start to pick the same names. Which is why sometimes certain names can have a West Coast or Southern flair. Often these names reflect the values of the place where they really popped.

We were curious about baby name trends in a few different places around the country. What's the *quintessential* North Dakota baby name? Or what about the coolest name in New Mexico? But one place that really stoked our interest were the baby names of California. Let's face, they got more bounce in California — and by that we mean that California names tend to be very, very cool. Of course, that might be the SoCal influence. But we have a feeling that the rest of the state also plays a big part in that innate coolness too. We took a look at the Social Security Administration's baby name registry for California to see which names have been making it big on the west coast. The names are from 2018, but name trends tend to take longer to move along than one might think. Take a look at our list and see if any of these Cali names spark baby name inspiration.