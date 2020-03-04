I Had a Miscarriage & the Hospital Took My Baby Away in a ‘Take Out’ Container



Michelle Umbehauer

TRIGGER WARNING: This post contains information about stillbirth and infant loss, which may be triggering to some.



Seven years ago, I spent the night in the ER with my husband. We had two amazing little kiddos at the time, a four-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son. "A perfect family" – everyone said so. But I’ve come to know there’s no such thing … because all life is a gift, and children are a blessing.



One evening all those years ago, when my hubby came home from work, I secretly knew our "perfect" little family was about to be perfected some more with another one on the way. I told him there was something on my stomach I really wanted him to take a look at. He nervously lifted my shirt and saw written across my belly in eyeliner, "Baby #3" with hearts all around. He was so excited -- we were overjoyed!

