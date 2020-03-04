As a Widow in My Early 20s, I Thought Using My Dead Husband's Sperm Was the Right Choice

Even if we’d wanted to conceive it wasn’t physically possible for him to "perform" by that time.

After my first husband -- then my fiancé -- was diagnosed with malignant melanoma at the age of 34 (I was 22 at the time), we had chosen to freeze his sperm, knowing chemotherapy was likely to impact his fertility but, naively, we assumed we’d take the next step together.

We were living in Dublin because he was Irish and wanted to start treatment close to his family and under the health care system in Ireland at the time, the fertility clinic we visited would store his sperm for free for up to five years before charging us a yearly fee.