18 Baby Names Meaning Life

When a new baby enters the world, it's an exciting and undeniably emotionally charged moment. As a new parent, it's easy to feel so many things at once. But the overarching theme to all those emotions? New life has just been brought into the world — and it's ours. Is there anything more exciting than that? Short answer? Nope.
So when considering the right baby name, how about picking one that means "life"? Sure, naming a baby after life is pretty literal, but we honestly think it sums up everything we want for our little one: We want our children to live a happy, full life and in the same vein, we want them to live a long life too! Need more reasons? What if we mentioned that the names that mean "life" are absolutely stunning?
Without further ado, here are 18 baby names from all cultures meaning "life":
Abel1
In Hebrew, the name Abel means "breath," which is necessary for life. We love the strong energy that comes with this short but simple name.
Phoenix2
Although the bold, unique name Phoenix really derives from the Greek word for the bright red Phoenix-like color, we think about the mythical bird that comes back to life from ashes.
Zoe3
Short and simple, the name Zoe is timeless. It originates from the Greek word for life, zōē. It's also uber-popular in certain countries like the United States, but that shouldn't stop you from adding this hip baby name to your list.
Ethan4
Ethan is a pretty common name for baby boys—and for goo reason. It's a handsome name! It derives from the Hebrew word meaning "long-lived."
Zenaida5
Zenaida is an undeniably unique and graceful name. It has Greek origins and means "Life of Zeus." In case you missed it, Zeus is the king of all gods in Greek mythology so it's a pretty powerful name.
Moses6
Moses is a strong name that's somewhat forgotten—it peaked in popularity back in the 1880s! It means "drawn out of the water" in Hebrew, which is pretty akin to life since water is so vital to life.
Vivian7
Vivian is a strong, bold and old-fashioned name that peaked in the 1920s. Its Latin root, vivus, means "alive." We love the classic feminine sound of this name that will never get old.
Luke8
Technically, the Anglo-French name Luke means "giver of light," which makes lots of sense in a Star Wars context. However, we think that "giver of light" is a more poetic way of talking about giving life and energy.
Liv9
Short but to the point, Liv is a beautiful name for the no-nonsense parents. It's thought to be influenced by the Scandinavian word liv, which means "life."
Enid10
Enid is undeniably a pretty but unusual name. It has an uncertain origin but is probably Old Welsh for "soul," which we think is pretty synonymous for "life."
Daxon11
Daxon is a handsome but modern-sounding name. Also, Dax makes for such a great nickname for a playful boy. The origin of the name is French and means "water," which is a "life-giving drink."
Eva12
How gorgeous is the name Eva? It's simply stunning! Eva comes from the Hebrew word "Chava," which means "life." It's also far less popular than the similar-sounding Evelyn.
Vita13
How elegant is the name Vita, which means "life" in Latin? This old-fashioned name peaked in the 1920s and we think we can see it making a comeback. It's short, sweet and rolls off the tongue. An alternative spelling, Vida, is also chic and sweet.
Haya14
This feminine name means "alive" in Hebrew. We think Haya is the perfect name for a sweet baby girl — it has the oh-so-popular "a" ending that parents all seem to be obsessed over nowadays and is super original, which makes it a winner in our book!
Chaim15
Although this name is not very common, Chaim is a bright Jewish name that means "life." It's perfect for a bold baby boy.
Aisha16
Aisha is a beautiful name that means "alive" in Arabic. Although it peaked in the 1970s, we'd be happy to bring it back!
Avalyn17
Avalyn is such a sophisticated and gorgeous name. It makes sense that the origins are Old English and its meaning is "beautiful breath of life."
Mei18
How pretty is the name Mei? In Japanese, it means "reliable sprout," which is a cute way of saying a lively little one in our opinion!