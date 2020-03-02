20 Gorgeous Pisces Baby Names

iStock/tatyana_tomsickova
Feeling dreamier than usual? That's because it's Pisces season, where things like dreams, emotions, and escapism come into focus. Starting on February 19, this sign reigns the zodiac until March 20 but Pisces season doesn't just affect people who have the sign in the chart. According to the AstroTwins, Pisces is the last sign in the zodiac and ends the astrological year off with water energy for everyone -- no matter what their sign is. Soulful, but dreamy, Pisces are thought to be the "old souls" of the zodiac and rules things like the subconscious, dreams, imaginations, and unhealed wounds come into the forefront during this period of the zodiac. More importantly, for parents who are expecting in February or March, there are actually a whole slew of names perfect for a pisces baby -- and we've found the best of the best.
Pisces baby names usually bring to mind all things from the ocean because it's a water sign. So some of the best baby names for the season tend to have strong connections to the ocean and other bodies of water. Names that also evoke that sense of otherworldliness are also fitting at this time of year. Using the help of Nameberry, we've compiled a list of 20 baby names that really capture the essence of Pisces season and would be a perfect fit for a baby boy or girl born at this time of year. Each name has a special meaning that connects back to its astrological roots and it might just help parents struggling to come up with the perfect baby name before their due date. Take a look at the list we put together and see if we haven't nailed all of the best baby names for little ones due during Pisces season!
-
AMETHYST1
A pretty, purple colored stone, Amethyst is actually the birthstone for the month of February, which is how it made its way to our list. In Greek legend the stone is thought to protect its wearer from drunkenness.
-
FINN2
Finn is the popular Anglicized form of the Irish name Fionn, which means "fair, white, or clear." In the last 10 years, Finn has become one of the most popular names in the United States, in 2017th it was the 167 most popular name for boys in the country.
-
-
CLIO3
This name, Clio, is taken from the Greek name Kleos, which means "glory" or "fame." In Greek mythology, Clio was the name of the Muse of history. Other spellings are Cleo and some say it is the shortened form of the name Cleopatra.
-
JORDAN4
A name perfect for a boy or a girl, Jordan comes from the Hebrew word yarden, which means "to flow down or descend." It's also the name of the main river of Palestine where Jesus was baptized.
-
-
MAREN5
Maren is the German variation of the name Maria, which in turn is derived from the Hebrew Miryām, which mans "sea of bitterness, sea of sorrow." Of course, this makes it the perfect Pisces baby name!
-
ZANDER6
The shortened form of Alexander, Zander is its short, snappier, counter part. To us, however, Zander will always be the name of one of the characters from the show Buffy The Vampire Slayer.
-
-
THALASSA7
A less common Greek name, Thalassa could be the perfect name for parents who want something unconventional. The Greek name is also means "sea" which fits into our Pisces theme perfectly.
-
NOA8
Another name good for boys or girls, Noa is just oh so sweet! Popular the world over, Noa has topped baby name lists in Belgium, Spain, Israel, Japan, and The Netherlands. Which probably means that Noa is very well traveled.
-
-
ELIZABETH9
Another name taken from Hebrew, Elizabeth is taken from the Hebrew elīsheba', which means "God is my oath." The name was borne in the Bible by a kinsman of the Virgin Mary and mother of John the Baptist.
-
FISHER10
This name is perfect for the sea. In recent years, Fisher has really risen in popularity in the United States and it's easy to see why. A cute name that evokes the ocean and days spent on a boat with Dad come to mind.
-
-
APHRODITE11
Aphrodite is the goddess of love, beauty, and pleasure -- those sort of escapism things that we all fall victim to at some point or another. We love that this name evokes the idea of a strong Greek goddess too.
-
ANSEL12
This name has been big in the arts, first with photographer Ansel Adams and more recently with actor Ansel Elgort. In German, the name means "God's protection" and it was originally derived from the name Anselm.
-
-
MOLLY13
Originally a pet name of Mary, Molly is now given as a name it its own right. Molly has always been a popular baby name. It's both sweet, but has an enduring charm that means it's been a hit in the United States for years.
-
PAN14
There are several historical Pans that all have to do with the other worldly. First, there is the Greek god of nature and there is also Peter Pan -- who is often portrayed to be impish and lives in Never Never Land.
-
-
POPPY15
Such a sweet name! Taken from the flower that has the same name, Poppy is the bright and cheerful burst of Spring that we all are hoping for as we tough it out through the final months of winter.
-
REED16
Another unisex baby name. Reed is the transferred use of the English surname derived from Middle English read or reade, which both means "red." Originally the name was meant for someone with red hair.
-
-
MARINA17
The feminine form of Marino, Marina is a name taken from the Latin Marinus, which means
"a mariner, a man of the sea." Marina is also the name of the singer, Marina and The Diamonds.
-
RIVER18
It's probably clear how this baby name made it to the list -- but if one is still wondering, River is a large body of water that gels perfectly with water sign Pisces. The name is also perfect for boys or girls.
-
-
CORAL19
Another sea-worthy name that comes straight from the sea, Coral is actually the pinkish calcareous skeletons secreted by marine polyps. They also make very pretty jewelry too and every prettier baby names.
-
NEPTUNE20
Another name with pretty clear connections to the sea and ocean. King Neptune is the ruler of the sea in Roman mythology -- although in Greek mythology the name ruler of the sea is Poseidon.