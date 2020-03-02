20 Gorgeous Pisces Baby Names

Image: iStock/tatyana_tomsickova



iStock/tatyana_tomsickova Feeling dreamier than usual? That's because it's Pisces season, where things like dreams, emotions, and escapism come into focus. Starting on February 19, this sign reigns the zodiac until March 20 but Pisces season doesn't just affect people who have the sign in the chart. According to the AstroTwins, Pisces is the last sign in the zodiac and ends the astrological year off with water energy for everyone -- no matter what their sign is. Soulful, but dreamy, Pisces are thought to be the "old souls" of the zodiac and rules things like the subconscious, dreams, imaginations, and unhealed wounds come into the forefront during this period of the zodiac. More importantly, for parents who are expecting in February or March, there are actually a whole slew of names perfect for a pisces baby -- and we've found the best of the best.





Pisces baby names usually bring to mind all things from the ocean because it's a water sign. So some of the best baby names for the season tend to have strong connections to the ocean and other bodies of water. Names that also evoke that sense of otherworldliness are also fitting at this time of year. Using the help of Nameberry, we've compiled a list of 20 baby names that really capture the essence of Pisces season and would be a perfect fit for a baby boy or girl born at this time of year. Each name has a special meaning that connects back to its astrological roots and it might just help parents struggling to come up with the perfect baby name before their due date. Take a look at the list we put together and see if we haven't nailed all of the best baby names for little ones due during Pisces season!