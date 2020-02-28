Doctors Wanted Me To ‘Cut Off the Connection’ to My Unborn Twin & Force Him To Die

Jasmine M.
I have always loved being a mother. For six years, it was just TJ and I. When I learned I was pregnant again, I was over the moon. From the beginning, things did not sit well with me. Two days after taking a home pregnancy test, I was extremely sick and unable to eat any meat. The headaches and vomiting were endless. Some call it morning sickness, but what I was experiencing lasted all day! I was sick if I tried to eat and sick if I did not eat anything at all.
-
I went to my first obstetrician appointment and it was revealed I was carrying twins.
-
After that visit, my doctors’ office called me back and asked that I come in for another ultrasound.
At this time, I was only measuring five weeks pregnant. This immediately made me concerned. In my first pregnancy, I received two ultrasounds, one at the initial visit and one for the anatomy scan. I thought to myself, "Maybe this is because I am pregnant with twins," and let it go. After that visit, I was seen weekly until about ten weeks. At the ten-week ultrasound, I worked up the courage to ask why I needed so many ultrasounds.
-
-
The technician explained they were looking for a membrane between the two babies.
-
They found a membrane so my twins were categorized as mono di or monochorionic diamniotic and medium risk.
He advised me that I would need to be followed by a maternal-fetal special for high-risk pregnancy. I immediately started doing research on complications with mono di twins. Two main complications that came up were TAPS (Twin Anemia Polysythemia Sequence) and TTTS (Twin-To-Twin Transfusion Syndrome). I continued to get weekly ultrasounds at my OB until my 14-week check-up with the maternal-fetal doctor. The initial appointment went well. The babies looked amazing.
-
-
I would be monitored every two weeks for my entire pregnancy.
-
Usually, the ultrasound techs are friendly and excited to talk about your babies. Not this time!
She was silent and barely said a word to me. At first, I thought she was just mean, but I glanced at her and she looked as if she saw a ghost. I then watched every measurement on the screen and realized Baby B (Jeremiah) was measuring small and his blood flow was not the same as Baby A (Trey). She finished up her exam in silence. When I asked if everything was okay, she said, "You will need to wait for the doctor," and walked out of the room.
-
-
At that moment, I felt my heart drop.
-
The doctor strongly suggested I do what is called "selective cord reduction" of Jeremiah to protect Trey from any demise.
-
-
I was devastated. I could barely walk or talk. I went to the car and cried for the entire hour drive home.
-
At my 24-week check-up, I started to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
-
-
The fetal surgeon came in and told me the surgery went great, but Jeremiah’s survival rate was still slim.
-
At 28 weeks gestation, a baby’s lungs are developed enough to not need much support after birth.
-
-
I started to worry about the twins being born prematurely.
-
She delivered my twins within thirty minutes.
I did not get to see them because I was put under general anesthesia. During most births, the mom is able to see the baby, even if just for a moment. I was robbed of that, due to premature birth and emergency C-section. Once I woke up, I begged to be wheeled to the NICU to visit. I was assured they were in critical condition, but stable.
Nothing can prepare you to see your child that way. They were so tiny and fragile. You could see their bones and every vein in their body. As all the nurses watched me watching them, I thought to myself, "I can’t cry or be weak. I have to be strong for them." This was so surreal!
-
-
At that moment, I did not have thoughts of "why me?" or "why did this happen to my children?"
-
Someone described the NICU journey as a roller coaster.
They left out that you are upside down and there are no seat belts. You take one step forward, only to go five steps back.
The hardest part is, your family and friends do not understand the life you are living now. You become an outsider. There are some who treat you so delicately in fear of hurting your feelings. Others are insensitive and say things like, "At least you get to sleep through the night," as if I am sleeping well knowing my children are fighting for a chance at life every night I’m not there. I have also gotten from friends, "At least you missed the last trimester of pregnancy," as if I would not rather suffer through pregnancy symptoms than to watch my two-pound baby be resuscitated multiple times. Others just completely avoid you because they don’t know what to say.
-
-
Here’s some advice for friends and family of NICU parents:
Ask how the babies are and use their names.
Bring meals without asking.
Help with housework or other siblings without asking.
Give gas or gift cards.
When Trey came home in July and we had to leave Jeremiah behind, my depression hit hard. I felt horrible knowing he was there alone and I could not be there like I was before. Jeremiah’s progress was much slower than Trey’s and required a lot more support to breathe. In those moments I felt like a horrible mother.
-
No one talks to moms about postpartum depression or PTSD in the NICU.
-
-
There is nothing about this journey that is easy!
Now we are all home after 349 days inpatient, I look back and it was all worth it. I would not change the pattern of events because it made me stronger as a person and a mother. Our journey is not over. We have a ton of specialists and therapy appointments that will likely continue for at least two years, but we made it and we are home!
-
To the mama going through a NICU or prematurity experience, it is NOT your fault!
Share this Story