Doctors Wanted Me To ‘Cut Off the Connection’ to My Unborn Twin & Force Him To Die

I did not get to see them because I was put under general anesthesia. During most births, the mom is able to see the baby, even if just for a moment. I was robbed of that, due to premature birth and emergency C-section. Once I woke up, I begged to be wheeled to the NICU to visit. I was assured they were in critical condition, but stable.

Nothing can prepare you to see your child that way. They were so tiny and fragile. You could see their bones and every vein in their body. As all the nurses watched me watching them, I thought to myself, "I can’t cry or be weak. I have to be strong for them." This was so surreal!