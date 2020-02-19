20 Most Popular Baby Names in New York

Image: iStock



iStock

Baby names go up and down in popularity. It's just a fact. Factors that contribute to that fluctuation include time, pop culture and location. Speaking of the latter, it's interesting to look into baby name trends that pertain to location.

Take New York, for instance. New York is a state that encompasses all types of communities, from small farm towns, like in Hudson, to big urban cities (hello, the Big Apple?) Despite a wide variety of lifestyles and different types of people, the most popular names in 2018 for the state of New York according to the Social Security Administration were all pretty classic, simple and sweet. In fact, they were consistent with the top baby names in the country. From pretty Mia to strong Mason, it's difficult to dislike any of the beautiful names found in the top 20.

Whether or not a parent is from New York or has always been drawn to the Catskills or the city that never sleeps, everyone can be inspired from the top 10 baby boy names and the top 10 baby girl names from New York.



