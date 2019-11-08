Incredible Video Shows a Baby Born Inside the Amniotic Sac Kicking Toward ‘Freedom’

Being born "en caul," or still inside the amniotic sac, is rare -- but it does happen.

En caul births (which are sometimes called "veiled births") occur in less than 1 in 80,000 deliveries, according to Healthline.

Although it looks kinda crazy, it's really just giving you an inside view into the place your baby has called home for the last nine months. After all, most babies are born with at least some remnants of the sac membranes on them -- it's just super rare that they come out with the entire thing intact. (And even more rare that a birth photographer is present to capture it all.)

The amniotic sac itself is basically a bag of mostly water (aka amniotic fluid) inside the womb, or uterus. It begins filling up with fluid shortly after conception, and continues to stretch and grow along with your baby to protect the little one.



"Your baby helps keep this watery environment just right by sometimes drinking the amniotic liquid," Healthline reported. "This 'magic juice' helps to develop baby’s lungs, stomach, intestines, muscles, and bones. It also helps your new baby have their first poop shortly after birth."

(Pretty cool, huh?)