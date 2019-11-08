Incredible Video Shows a Baby Born Inside the Amniotic Sac Kicking Toward ‘Freedom’

iStock
Ask most moms-to-be what it feels like when their baby kicks inside their belly, and you're likely to get a wide range of answers. Some say it feels like a little "flutter," whereas others say it's similar to gas bubbles or even a tickling sensation. As for how it looks when the little babe starts getting active in there? That's usually left to the imagination -- until now. A viral video showing a baby being born inside the amniotic sac is offering a rarely seen view of what those little "kicks" truly look like, and it's pretty incredible to witness.
-
The video first went viral when it was shared on Instagram in November by @themidwifemumma.
As for where it came from, people on the internet seem a little unsure.
"No one is sure where this video originated from or the gestation of this baby but far out how incredible is this??" the post caption read. "A clearly premature or growth-restricted [baby] being born via Caesarian section still encapsulated in its caul (amniotic sac) ... Very rare, but this obstetrician obviously gave these parents a beautiful calm Caesarian section. Unbelievable seeing the fluid, space and movements bub has in its little home for so long."
-
In the comments, people couldn't hold back their astonishment.
"Just. Awesome!!!" wrote one user. "I’ve been on plenty of deliveries but nothing like this!"
Meanwhile, dozens of people tagged their partners and friends in the post, including one woman who told her pregnant friend, "This is what’s happening inside you right now." (NUTS!)
-
-
The image was also shared on Reddit this week, where it continued to show and amaze people across the internet who hadn't seen it yet.
"Ever felt your baby moving and wondered what they were doing?" the Reddit poster asked.
And it turns out that yep, a lot of people had.
"This is, without hyperbole, one of the most amazing things I've ever seen," wrote one user. "I'm in awe."
-
Being born "en caul," or still inside the amniotic sac, is rare -- but it does happen.
En caul births (which are sometimes called "veiled births") occur in less than 1 in 80,000 deliveries, according to Healthline.
Although it looks kinda crazy, it's really just giving you an inside view into the place your baby has called home for the last nine months. After all, most babies are born with at least some remnants of the sac membranes on them -- it's just super rare that they come out with the entire thing intact. (And even more rare that a birth photographer is present to capture it all.)
The amniotic sac itself is basically a bag of mostly water (aka amniotic fluid) inside the womb, or uterus. It begins filling up with fluid shortly after conception, and continues to stretch and grow along with your baby to protect the little one.
"Your baby helps keep this watery environment just right by sometimes drinking the amniotic liquid," Healthline reported. "This 'magic juice' helps to develop baby’s lungs, stomach, intestines, muscles, and bones. It also helps your new baby have their first poop shortly after birth."
(Pretty cool, huh?)
-
-
Many Redditors chimed in on the video to share their own en caul birth stories.
"I had a natural en caul birth, although it was a regular delivery at 40 weeks," wrote one user. "So surreal."
"My first (and only delivery so far) was almost en caul, I could see her head still encased, but my water broke as her shoulders were pushed out," added another. "I delivered without pain medication and while it was extremely painful, it didn’t seem to be anything like what the books were preparing me for. I’m now pregnant with my second and have been wondering if this delivery will be different."
-
As for all of that kicking and leg-jerking in the video? That's pretty normal stuff, too.
According to researchers, babies actually need to move around in the womb to develop their bones and cartilage.
"Our new findings show that in the absence of embryonic movement, the cells that should form articular cartilage receive incorrect molecular signals, where one type of signal is lost while another inappropriate signal is activated in its place,” said Paula Murphy, co-author of a 2018 study on the subject. “In short, the cells receive the signal that says 'make bone' when they should receive the signal that says 'make cartilage'.”
Of course, the odds of the baby being born in a perfectly encased sac and kicking away are incredibly rare. But luckily, there was someone there to capture it -- and thanks to the trusty internet, millions have been able to catch a glimpse of it as well.
Just one more example of how incredible giving birth truly is.
