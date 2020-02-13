

iStock/tatyana_tomsickova

We can always tell when a baby name is going to be hot -- sometimes it's because it follows a trend in pop culture, while other it just seems to be everywhere. Take for instance the name Brayson -- we can't walk past a Kindergarten classroom without hearing that name being called! Of course, there's nothing wrong with popular baby names. Sometimes it's nice to know that our kids will always have a personalized keychain at the theme park or sometimes we just like the name that happens to be popular that year. It happens. But we definitely understand that there are many parents out there who aren't looking for the typical baby names -— some parents want to stand out from the pack. Which is why we decided to put together a list of 20 rare baby boy names just in case some of our readers were willing to be more adventurous.

There is, of course, no shame in picking a popular baby name, but we like a little variety in the play group. To find the most rare and unique baby names we looked far and wide -- from baby names that have disappeared off the baby name charts, bohemian names that we don't often see, and had a little help from Nameberry to find names that nobody else is going to have. Sometimes a name becomes rare because it falls out of fashion, but other times a name can be a diamond in the rough. We took it up on ourselves to find all of the gems that most people wouldn't know, dust them off, and compile them into a handy list for any moms and dads out there who are searching for the perfect baby name for the future little guy. Take a look at our list and see how many of these names are unfamiliar and see if we hit the mark!