Woman Defends Asking Infertile Sister To Throw Her Shower After Getting Pregnant by Sister's Ex

In a Reddit post, an anonymous 20-year-old woman explained that she never intended to date her sister's ex, but it just sort of "happened."

Her sister "Lucy" is 28 and had been dating her now 29-year-old boyfriend "Josh" for about three years before they broke up. The reason, the poster shared, was largely because Lucy learned she couldn't have children and was devastated by the news. So much so, that she fell into a deep depression, which caused an unsalvageable rift between her and Josh -- who by then had proposed to her.

When the pair broke up, it was mutual, according to the poster. But because they're from a small village with few residents, relationship dynamics changed over time.