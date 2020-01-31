15 Uncommon Names For a Unique Baby Boy

iStock
Going "different" for a baby name can be really risky. Not only is it potentially setting children up for a world of bullying, poor name choices could lead to potential employment and professional issues. But our desire to be unique doesn't wane in light of that. Instead of going a route where parents totally make up a name out of thin air, why not look at some legitimate names towards the bottom of popular lists?
To make this list possible we took a look at the top 1,000 baby names of 2018, and chose from the very bottom of the list. Deep in the trenches there were some true gems. We found monikers that will definitely be a standout in future classrooms, but won't put little boys at risk of teasing. Many of these uncommon names are full of rich history, like the name Tristan. Or, they are just simply fun in every way, like Bowie. Choosing a name for a newborn should be exciting, and who can get excited when everyone is choosing from the same batch? These names will definitely give a slight "edge" over their peers.
For sons destined to be great people, here are a few names that will help them live up to their potential.
Markus
Out of 1,000 baby names of little boys born in 2018, Markus was the least popular. But honestly, we have no idea why. Most believe the name is rooted in Mars, the name of the Roman mythological god of war. Others think it might be from mas (manly) or from the Greek malakoz meaning soft, tender. Strong yet tender seems like two pretty great characteristics to destin a boy to live up to.
Bowie
Thanks to the sad passing of the Starman himself, this name was on the rise around 2016. But, it has since dwindled in popularity, even though it is a fabulous unisex moniker. Little boys could adopt the nickname Bo for a cute twist on it.
Decker
Decker is definitely a more modern name as it has no real history, but is is super cool sounding. We feel like this name really works for a little man who has a lot of confidence and style, and who really loves to do his own thing.
Bishop
The name Bishop peaked in the 1800s and slowly tapered off, but for any deeply religious Christian families, this is a name worth reviving. Bishop refers to a high-ranking member of the clergy, and while it's in no way going to ensure they walk that path, it could be a great way help them keep their faith with them always.
Zev
For families looking for a natural, earthy name, the short and sweet moniker Zev s one to consider. Derived from Zev is a variation of the Hebrew Ze'ev which means "wolf." Wolves are incredibly intelligent and fiercely loyal pack animals, and also symbolize strength.
Gordon
Gordon really started out as a popular surname in Scotland but has since been dubbed a suitable first name for little dudes. Gordon can be shortened to Gordy, which is pretty adorable for a baby boy.
Idris
Perhaps the first time most heard this name was when Idris Elba popped up on our radar, but the name itself comes from Welsh mythology that meaning "ardent lord." It's a fairly unique name that most other kids in the classroom won't have, but not so out there that he becomes a target for bullying.
Bode
Bode (pronounced bow-dee) is actually having a moment right now thanks to Jeremy and Audrey Roloff recently blessing their son with that name. The name Bode means "messenger" and can be interpreted to be religious or not. Either way, it is a really cute and different name.
Duncan
Duncan had a moment in the 90s, but hasn't overwhelmingly climbed in popularity since. Derived from the Gaelic "Donnchadh" it is a name composed of Old Celtic elements donn (brown) and chadh (warrior).
Landry
Landry can be interpreted to be a very powerful name, as its meaning is thought to mean "master of lands." Landry isn't wildly popular, but it has a certain elegance to it worth exploring.
Tristan
Tristan is a truly romantic name. According to Baby Name Wizard the old French name came from a medieval legend that refers to:
"A knight who was sent to Israel by King Mark of Cornwall to bring Isolde back to be the king's bride. On the return trip, Tristan and Isolde accidentally drank a love potion intended for the king and fell in love. Tristan left to fight for King Howel of Brittany and, seriously wounded in battle, sent for Isolde. She arrived too late and died from grief next to Tristan's deathbed. The tale was the subject of many popular tragedies during the Middle Ages."
Cory
Mamas who grew up in the 90s will recognize this name from Boy Meets World, but truthfully Mr. and Mrs. Matthews picked a pretty great name. Borrowed from the Irish, Corey is from the Gaelic coire (a cauldron, a seething pool, a hollow): which means the name represents “dweller in or near a hollow.” Perfect for couples with a predilection for ancient monikers.
Benton
Love the nickname Ben but not a huge fan of Benjamin? Benton is an 1800s name that could serve as a unique and cool sounding substitute. We love how it sounds so distinguished but can be easily modernized.
Coleman
The name Coleman has gone through peaks and valleys of popularity over time. We love that an easy nickname for this moniker is Cole, which sounds like a strong, sturdy name for a little boy.
Blaze
Blaze just sounds like a rockstar name. Though it has not definitive origins, it is thought to derive from St. Blaise, who in Catholicism is the patron saint of throat illness (perfect for a little survivor!)