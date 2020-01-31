15 Uncommon Names For a Unique Baby Boy

Image: iStock



iStock Going "different" for a baby name can be really risky. Not only is it potentially setting children up for a world of bullying, poor name choices could lead to potential employment and professional issues. But our desire to be unique doesn't wane in light of that. Instead of going a route where parents totally make up a name out of thin air, why not look at some legitimate names towards the bottom of popular lists?

To make this list possible we took a look at the top 1,000 baby names of 2018, and chose from the very bottom of the list. Deep in the trenches there were some true gems. We found monikers that will definitely be a standout in future classrooms, but won't put little boys at risk of teasing. Many of these uncommon names are full of rich history, like the name Tristan. Or, they are just simply fun in every way, like Bowie. Choosing a name for a newborn should be exciting, and who can get excited when everyone is choosing from the same batch? These names will definitely give a slight "edge" over their peers.

For sons destined to be great people, here are a few names that will help them live up to their potential.