20 Middle Name Trends for Baby Girls

iStock Sometimes pregnancy can be a drag, but there are some parts that are actually a lot of fun -- designing the nursery, shopping for tiny clothes, and of course, picking out baby names. Unfortunately, that last part can come with a little bit of pressure, because the name parents choose for their baby is something they're going to be stuck with for the rest of their lives. And although finding the right first name can be tough, finding a baby girl middle name can be even more of a challenge.

After all, middle names are no joke -- they might not be used as commonly (or at all) but it's important to choose one that pairs well with baby's first and last names... and who wants to accidentally give their kid initials that spell something weird?

This is where the internet (and this list) come in. There are thousands of baby name ideas out there, but for parents who are looking for something that's surging in popularity, there are also trending baby girl middle names that might just work. From less traditional names like India to more classic, yet still popular names like Elizabeth, there's something here for every taste.

Read on for some of the trendiest middle names out there right now for baby girls. Picking out that name is a huge responsibility, but it's worth the extra effort. Good luck!